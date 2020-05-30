SouthPoint Foundation
In an effort to help ease the burden food shelves may be feeling due to COVID-19, SouthPoint Foundation has donated $7,000 to seven food banks.
Area sites that received $1,000 donations are: ECHO Food Shelf of Mankato/North Mankato, New Ulm Emergency Food Shelf, Sleepy Eye Food Shelf, Springfield Area Food Shelf and St. Peter Area Food Shelf.
SouthPoint Financial Credit Union Foundation is a not-for-profit corporation established in 2017 to promote community giving and scholarship opportunities in the areas served by SouthPoint Financial Credit Union.
Iowa State University
Iowa State University in Ames recently announced students in its College of Agriculture and Life Sciences who received bachelor of sciences degrees upon completion of the spring 2020 semester May 8.
Area graduates are: Zach Vaske of Blue Earth, agronomy; Adam Legred, of Bricelyn, agricultural business; Quinlan Eatwell, of St. James, agronomy; Rachel Sonnabend, of Vernon Center, agricultural business.
Buena Vista University
On May 22, Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, sponsored its annual Student Recognition Celebration.
Local students recognized for their leadership and academic excellence include:
Aaron Pluym, of St. James, president of the student organization, the Anime and Gaming Society; Ella Wiebusch, of St. Peter, president of the student organizations Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Tack; and Tyler Tennyson, of Truman, a Student Senate member.
Columbus State University
Mikaela Whaley, of Janesville, was recently recognized on the spring President’s List for Columbus State University in Georgia. Whaley is an early childhood education major.
The list recognizes students who have achieved a semester grade point average of at least 3.80 GPA (on a 4.0 scale) in at least 12 semester credit hours.
Kiwanis
2020 Kiwanis Scholarship recipients were announced by the Mankato Club.
Alison Rutz, a Mankato West High School student, is the recipient of a $2,000 Claire Faust Designated Outstanding Student Service Scholarship.
Jennie Lim, a Mankato West High School student, is the recipient of a $2,000 Hal Burke Designated Outstanding Student Service Scholarship.
Olivia Starkey, a Mankato East High School student, is the recipient of a $2,000 Mankato Kiwanis Education Foundation Outstanding Student Service Scholarship.
Elizabeth Jenson, a Minnesota State University student, is the recipient of a $1,000 Mankato Kiwanis Circle K Outstanding Student Service Scholarship.
Funding for the awards is provided by Mankato Kiwanis Educational Foundation and Minnesota-Dakotas Kiwanis District Educational Foundation.
