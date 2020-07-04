St. Mary’s University
St. Mary’s University in Winona recently recognized students’ academic achievement by awarding several honors.
Erin Budin, of Le Center, received the Brother Laurence Walther Founder’s Award.
Wartburg College
Katelyn Johnson and Mya Ulrich, both of Waseca, were among 523 students named to the winter/May term dean’s list at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.
The list honors students who earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher in at least five course credits during the terms.
Augustana University
Area residents were among the students at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, who recently received scholarships in recognition of their achievements both inside and outside of the classroom.
The following local students earned Augustana University scholarships:
Bricelyn — Emma Beyer.
Mankato — Moose Abdi, Arin Palmer.
Le Center — Jordan Squires.
Le Sueur — Mitchel Casperson.
Springfield — Alexis Clemon.
North Mankato — Melik Davis, Jonathan Sikel.
Truman — Derrick Halvorson, Nathan Simmonds.
Alexandria Technical
Area residents were among students named to the spring dean’s list at Alexandria Technical and Community College.
The list recognizes individual students for academic excellence.
The area students are:
Hanska — Andrew Springer.
Lake Crystal — Jarret Imlay.
New Ulm — Landon Depew.
Travis Hulke — Bradley Stadick.
St Peter — Hunter Braun.
Waseca — Drew DeRaad.
Bethel University
Local residents were among students at Bethel University in St. Paul have been named to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the spring semester.
The list honors students with grade-point averages of 3.6 or higher on a 4.0.
Area students named to the list are:
Courtland — Carli Botten.
Mankato — Paige Malwitz, Haley Scruggs.
Montgomery — Britta Roth.
New Richland — Elizabeth Nelson, Grace Nelson.
St. James — Sandin Skow.
UW-Stout
Jason Graves, of Mankato, was among students named to the fall dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie.
The award is presented to students who achieve grade-point averages of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
UW-Stout is Wisconsin’s polytechnic university, with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry, and career outcomes.
Minnesota Connections Academy
Jase Wytaske of Mankato was among the Minnesota Connections Academy graduating seniors awarded honor cords in recognition of their academic achievement and leadership in the virtual classroom.
Wytaske was awarded Gold Honor Cords for excellence in academic achievement by maintaining a grade-point average of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.
He also was among the 11 seniors awarded Silver Honor Cords presented by each of MNCA’s academic departments. His honor was presented by the Social Studies Department in recognition of his exemplary effort.
Minnesota Connections Academy is based in St. Paul.
Gustavus Adolphus
The spring semester dean’s list at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter has been released.
The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade-point averages (based on a scale in which 4.0 = A) or higher for the semester ending in May.
The following local students were named to the list:
Elysian — Isabella Klabough.
Janesville — Austin Witt.
Kasota — Jacey Welp.
Le Center — Dalton Hoffman, Anya Menk, Keeley Oak.
Le Sueur — Natasha Anselmo, Jacob Beutler, Breanna Schug, Garrett Schwartz.
Madison Lake — Elsie Emich, Cheyenne Kunkel, Jacob Lamb.
Mankato — Makenzie Baumgartner, Zander Boettcher, Jacob Koshiol, Alexander Liebl, Koen Schneidawind, Keely Schuck, Nathan Scruggs.
New Richland — Kourtney Kulseth, Betsy Schoenrock, Maci Surat.
New Ulm — Connor Gag, Brianna Kauffmann, Hannah Kennedy, Jessica Petersen, Joshua Petersen.
North Mankato — Ester Archer, Emma Overbye, Justin Portner.
St. James — MacKinzee Miest, Alejandra Trapero.
St. Peter — Lillian Anderson, Christian Ash, Kaitlyn Brey, Andrea Brodkorb, Josephine Carlson, Aidan Dahlseid, Liam Dahlseid, Drew Elofson, Stephen Frank, Wyatt Gillette, Haley Goebel, Taylor Graft, Hannah Hansen, Zoe Haugen, Rachel Huber, Hailey Kennedy, Michael King, Abigail Mattson, Ashley Sosa, Amelia Wernsing, Sienna Wiebusch, MacKenna Zelenka.
Skyline — Eric Carpenter.
Sleepy Eye — Nathan Schroepfer, Alex Woitas.
Springfield — Michael Gluth.
Vernon Center — Samuel Bennett.
Waseca — Breanna Felske, Mirtha Gallegos Sanchez.
Waterville — Alyssa Schwartz.
Wells — Wendy Martinez Hernandez.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Andrew Alan Johnson, of Waseca, was named to the spring deans’ list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
To qualify for the academic honor, Johnson, a mechanical engineering major, earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
