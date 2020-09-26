Minnesota-Crookston
Students named to the spring semester dean’s list were recently announced by the University of Minnesota-Crookston.
To qualify for a place on the list, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 or higher grade-point average.
Area residents named to the list include:
Tonya Klinkner of Madelia, Kristina Schroeder of Mankato, and Sarah Steffl of Sleepy Eye.
Buena Vista University
Area residents were among the more than 500 students who were named to the spring dean’s list at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa.
The list recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade-point average or higher for the semester.
The local students are:
Courtland — Elizabeth Marzinske, Hannah Marzinske.
Good Thunder — Michaela Karels.
New Richland — Kayanna Wibben.
St. James — John Foss, Aaron Pluym.
St. Peter — Ella Wiebusch.
Truman — Tyler Tennyson.
Iowa Lakes Community College
Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville, Iowa, has released its spring honors list of full-time students who demonstrated academic excellence by earning grade-point averages of 3.25 or higher.
Spring semester students who have achieved 3.25 or better grade-point averages are recognized by inclusion on the dean’s list. Those with a 4.0 average are on the president’s list.
President’ list
St. James — Brooklyn Mickelson.
Dean’s list
Easton — Sean Doyle.
Kiester — Mitchell Hagenson.
Lake Crystal — James Sullivan.
New Ulm — Aaron Portner.
St. James — Faith Mortenson.
St. Peter — Anne-Marie Harvego.
Vernon Center — Macy Schwarz.
Central Lakes College
Central Lakes College has announced its 2020 spring semester honors list for its Brainerd and Staples campuses.
Megan Buttweiler, of Mankato, was named to the president’s list recognizing students who earned grade-point averages of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits.
Spencer Tufte, of New Richland, was named to the dean’s list recognizing students who earned grade-point averages between 3.25 and 3.74.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.