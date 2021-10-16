Loyola Catholic School
Ninth grade students at Loyola Catholic School delivered more than 50 decorated pumpkins on Oct. 5 to members of the School Sisters of Notre Dame. Loyola students decorated and delivered the pumpkins as part of a project for their service learning class. The students' time with their SSND neighbors has been limited due to the ongoing pandemic, and the project gave students a safe opportunity to connect with the sisters.
Mankato West
A team from Mankato West High School earned second-place honors during the annual Youth Eco Solutions competition May 19. A panel of five judges with expertise in environmental fields met virtually with teams from around the state and scored each based on the interview and a final report. Scoring categories included community engagement and impact; project planning and completion; teamwork and growth; and ecological impact.
West's YES! team received $250 and an award plaque.
Region Nine
Region Nine Development Commission's Executive Director Nicole Griensewic, Economic Recovery Planner Alejandra Bejarano, Commissioner Mike Laven and St. James representatives Sue Harris and Pat Branstad are at the Oct. 16-19 NADO annual Training Conference in Portland, Oregon.
During the conference, Bejarano, Harris and Branstad will be presenting "Embracing Change: Strengthening Communities in Rural America."
MASMS
Scott Kaminski, Mankato Area Public Schools' facilities operation manager, and Colin Green, Waseca Area Public Schools' building and grounds director, were recognized by The Minnesota Educational Facilities Management Professionals Association during an annual conference Sept. 30.
Kaminski and Green are recipients of 2021 Outstanding Contributor awards.
MASMS is a professional organization committed to promoting excellence in the operation and care of educational facilities.
UW-River Falls
Area residents were named to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls spring semester dean's list. To receive the academic honor, full-time undergraduates must earn grade-point averages of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0.
Honorees include:
Le Center — Christina Huber, Grace Smith, Brittney Tiede.
Le Sueur — Marta Hladysh.
Madelia — Alayna DeLaCruz.
Madison Lake — Libby Alders.
Mankato — Nevada Glackler, Maddie Heiser, Nanshin Lazak.
New Ulm — Brianna Fenske, Kelsi Miller, Sarah Preisinger,.
North Mankato — Molly Hodapp, Jon Mans.
St. Clair — Lexi Braun.
St. Peter — Rae Smit.
Sleepy Eye — Cassie Heinrichs.
Waseca — Noah Schmidt.
Wells — Amy Groskreutz.
Upper Iowa University
Macy Wilharm, of St. Peter, graduated in August from Upper Iowa University at Fayette.
Wilharm received a bachelor of science degree in human resources management.
Mount Mary University
Kaylee Reeder, of Montgomery, was among students who completed their degree requirements at Mount Mary University in Milwaukee and graduated at the conclusion of spring semester.
Reeder earned a bachelor of arts in merchandise management.
Georgia State University
Two area residents earned master of fine arts degrees from Georgia State University-Atlanta at the end of spring semester.
Hanna Newman, of Mankato, graduated with a concentration in ceramics.
Madeline Pieschel, of Springfield, graduated with a concentration in photography.
Iowa State University
Area residents were among spring graduates at Iowa State University-Ames who were awarded degrees May 7-8.
Graduates include:
Blue Earth — Benjamin Backstrom, bachelor of science, aerospace engineering, magna cum laude.
Bricelyn — Sadie Burkhow, doctor of philosophy, analytical chemistry.
New Ulm — Anthony Rosenhamer, BS, computer engineering, summa cum laude.
North Mankato — Parker Pendergast, BS, civil engineering, cum laude.
Waterville — Payton Remiger, BS, animal science.
UMN-Crookston
The University of Minnesota-Crookston has announced its list of spring 2021 graduates.
Students who completed their degree requirements include:
Nicollet — Megan Asleson, bachelor of science in sports and recreation management.
Sleepy Eye — Jen Lax, BS in communication and criminal justice, with distinction.
Luther College
Mankato residents Rachel Clennon and Ana Goellner were named to the spring dean's list at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.
To receive the academic honor, a student must earn a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale and must complete at least 12 credit hours with 10 hours of conventional grades.
