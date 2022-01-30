Minnesota School Boards Association
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial School Board Member Linda Leiding recently was named president-elect for the Minnesota School Boards Association.
The association, based in St. Peter, was founded in 1920. A leading advocate for public education, the private nonprofit supports, promotes and strengthens the work of Minnesota school boards.
Compeer Financial
Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America, the Farm Credit cooperative’s giving program, recently awarded 34 general use grants totaling $199,179 to fund initiatives and organizations whose work enriches agriculture and rural America.
These grants will directly impact the lives of 718,000 people — 24% of grants will support projects with a direct farmer impact; 26% will support agriculture education initiatives; and 32% address food insecurity.
Area organizations receiving support from the grant program are:
• Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, Mankato — $10,000;
• Farmamerica-Minnesota Ag Interpretive Center, rural Waseca — $2,500;
• Feeding Our Communities Partners, North Mankato — $5,000;
• North Star Farm Tour, Le Sueur County — $2,500.
• Farm-City Hub Club, New Ulm — $5,750.
Sheriff Posse
Several Sheriff Posse volunteers recently were recognized at the group Christmas party.
Posse members provided more than 400 volunteer hours to Waseca County within the past year.
Volunteers honored for their years of service to the organization include: Tim Vonbank, Nick Keane, Troy Keane, Dave Lienke, Jerry Meister, Russ Frederick, Jackie Barbknecht, Shalee White, Ashley Frederick, Jolene Gundermann, Ken Borgmann, Humberto Victorino and Shelby Barbknecht.
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Area residents were among the just over 7,600 students who received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison May 8.
There were two live ceremonies at Camp Randall, one for undergraduates and one for all graduate degree candidates.
The local graduates are:
Mankato — Meghan Draheim, bachelor of fine arts in art, with distinction; Lily Follansbee, bachelor of science in education, with distinction.
North Mankato — Rachel Phinney, BS-physical education.
St. James — Elizabeth Asendorf, BS-environmental sciences.
Sleepy Eye — Lydia Goblirsch, BA, psychology; Hannah Schroepfer, BA, communication arts.
Upper Iowa University
Caitlin Schauer, of Waseca, graduated in May from Upper Iowa University, Fayette, Iowa.
Schauer earned a bachelor of science degree in marketing.
