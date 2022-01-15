Waseca County Veterans Service
Christopher Hinton, director of veterans services for Waseca County, recently was elected as second vice president of the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers at the organization's annual business meeting and training summit.
Hinton, a Navy veteran, has served for several years as legislative director for NACVSO and for the Minnesota Association of County Veterans Service Officers. As second vice president, he will perform the duties of president in the absence of the present and the first vice president and serve as a member of NACVSO’s Executive Board, the governing body of the association.
Compeer Financial
Aidan Moeller, of Lake Crystal, is among 36 youths across the Upper Midwest who received recognition from Compeer Financial and its Blue Ribbon Project this year. The recognition was for their achievements in fair projects.
Now in its second year, the Blue Ribbon Project was created as a way to support youth whose fairs were canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. While many fairs have resumed this year, Compeer Financial team members committed to supporting outstanding fair projects once again.
Young people across Compeer’s 144-county territory were encouraged to submit photos and descriptions of their projects and to explain what it meant to them. Winners received $100, plus an additional $100 to a charity of their choice. Winners were chosen based on age and geographic location.
Compeer Financial is a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative serving and supporting agriculture and rural communities.
St. Catherine University
Gina Stoner, of Madison Lake, was named to the spring dean’s list at St. Catherine University in St. Paul. The undergraduate student is the child of Tim and Bridget Stoner of Madison Lake.
The St. Catherine University dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a semester grade-point average of 3.667 or higher.
University of Kansas
Zach Franke, of North Mankato, was among undergraduate students at the University of Kansas-Lawrence who earned honor roll distinction for the spring semester.
Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10% of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school.
Franke was enrolled in the university's school of business when he received the honor.
Bemidji State University
Local students have been placed on Bemidji State University's honors lists for the spring semester.
BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a perfect 4.0 GPA during the semester to be eligible for the president's honor roll.
Area residents on the list include:
Cleveland — Matthew Feddema.
North Mankato — Katie Rstom.
St. Peter — Noah Faulstich, Wyatt Olson.
Waseca — John Janssen.
To be eligible for the dean's list, Bemidji State students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a minimum of a 3.5 GPA during the semester.
Area residents on the list include:
Janesville — Breahna Slaughter.
Lafayette — Haylee Liebl.
Lake Crystal — Kamie Bode.
Mankato — Jacob Boucha, Kristen Rasmussen, Chandler See, Caden Sweeten.
Montgomery — Paul Warner.
New Ulm — Isabella Koch.
North Mankato — Stephanie Carlson, Samuel Heichel, Anastasia Lewis, Kyle Looft.
St. James — Emily Stevensen.
Waldorf — Rachel Collins.
Waseca — Eric Maas, Oliver Youngberg.
Bethel University
The following area residents graduated from Bethel University, St. Paul, following the spring semester:
Le Sueur — Caleb Radloff, bachelor of science, biokinetics.
Mankato — Haley Scruggs, bachelor of arts, elementary education.
Montgomery — Britta Roth, BA, teaching English as a second language, Grades K-12.
New Richland — Elizabeth Nelson, BA, elementary education; Grace Nelson, BA, elementary education.
St. James — Sandin Skow, BS, biology.
St. Peter — Bethany Bresnahan, BA, business; Emmelia Faltin, BA, art education, Grades K-12.
Wheaton College
Kirsten G. Peters, of Mankato, graduated cum laude from Wheaton College at Wheaton, Illinois, in May.
Peters received a bachelor of arts degree in history/social science with teacher certification and secondary education.
Wheaton College graduates join a worldwide network of 45,000 alumni. Learn more at alumni.wheaton.edu.
Normandale Community College
Normandale Community College, Bloomington, honored more than 1,200 graduates as part of its 2021 virtual commencement ceremony in July.
The ceremony honored Summer 2020, Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 graduates.
Area residents among the graduates are:
Montgomery — Kayla Kristine Ratzlaff, associate of science, with high honors, and certificates in human resource management and management;
Thomas Edward Stonehouse, associate of arts, psychology transfer pathway, with high honors.
St. Peter — Drew Donald Link, AS, law enforcement, with honors.
Waseca — Summer Taha, AA, liberal education, with honors.
University of Minnesota-Morris
The following area residents recently graduated from the University of Minnesota-Morris:
Mankato — Josie Borchardt, bachelor of arts degree in psychology, with distinction.
St. Peter — Carmen Bistrup, BA, biology.
Sleepy Eye — Seraphim Surprenant, BA, English and theater arts.
St. Cloud State
Area residents are among the more than 950 spring semester graduates at St. Cloud State University.
The local graduates are:
Madison Lake — Wendy Wellmann, graduate certificate, library media specialist.
Mankato — Lauren Laffen, master of social work.
Montgomery — Joslyn Vargo, bachelor of science, marketing, cum laude.
North Mankato — Gretchen Olsen, bachelor of arts, sociology, summa cum laude.
