SHIP
Area counties were awarded grants in October to provide resources for community engagement, health and well-being programs.
Blue Earth County received $5,500.
SHIP works with local communities and businesses to implement strategies that create lasting change helping people prevent chronic diseases, improve their well-being and live longer, healthier lives.
Blue Earth County used some of its grant funds to provide bottle-filling fountains and reusable bottles at Kato Public Charter School. Students and staff now have easier access to drinking water during the school day.
Ripon College
Eric Westberg, of North Mankato, graduated from Ripon College during the 2019-2020 academic year.
Westberg majored in chemistry.
St. Olaf College
Area residents graduated with the class of 2020 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
The local graduates are:
Le Sueur — Alex Borchardt, biology.
Mankato — Thomas Pfingsten, chemistry.
Montgomery — Alex Burns, social work.
North Mankato — Autumn Perron, art history.
Waterville — Katie Elwood, economics.
U of W-Madison
Area residents were among the graduates who received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in May.
The local graduates are:
Mankato — Brennan Corbett, School of Business, bachelor of business administration; Katie Spear, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts, graduated with distinction; Estelle Woloszyn, College of Letters and Science, BA.
Montgomery — Haylee Prochaska, College of Agricultural and Life Science, BS, graduated with distinction.
New Richland — Katharine Lewer, College of Agricultural and Life Science, BS.
North Mankato — Lauren Hartman, College of Letters and Science, BA, graduated with distinction; Eleanor Hoffmann-Avina, School of Human Ecology, BS; Erik Zielske, School of Business, bachelor of business administration.
U of W-Eau Claire
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire has awarded academic scholarships for 2020-2021.
Students from the area awarded scholarships are:
Blue Earth — Karli Olsen, Rodaynah Obaid Nursing Scholarship; Christopher Sanders, Andrew D. and Anna M. Burish Nursing Fund; Bobby Karp, Blugold Excellence Scholarship.
Comfrey — Katelynne Kratz, Chancellor's Scholarship.
Mankato West
Four Mankato West High School students were recognized as commended students in the National Merit Scholarship Program: Lane Alfstad, Benjamin Crockett, William Gronewald and Emily Spieker.
Although they will not continue in the scholarships competition, they were among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who took the 2019 Preliminary SAT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.