Loyola Catholic School hosted the Crusader Classic Feb. 11. Nineteen high school speech teams competed in the tournament.
Mankato West High School’s speech team placed third and the school’s individual results were:
Varsity — Addi Lawrence, first place, informative; Emma Steffen, second, discussion; Saarah Hassan, second, drama; Kennedy Hayden, second, extemporaneous reading; Nora Smentek, third, Great Speeches; Gianna Aloisio, third, informative; Klara Lybeck, fourth, prose; Gwyneth Blickem, fourth, creative expression; Ella Haggert, sixth, discussion; Quinn Mackie, sixth, extemporaneous speaking; Orion Losey, sixth, poetry.
Novice — Alayna Carpenter, second, poetry.
Loyola placed fifth overall in the contest and the following students placed:
Varsity — Louise Monson, third place, storytelling; Gabby Monson, fourth, storytelling; Molly Koester and Teya Waagner, fourth place, duo; Great Speeches, fourth, Matthew Soupier; Kairi Alm, fourth place, poetry; Taiton Moore, fifth place, discussion; Sawyer Ettesvold and Thomas Soupir, fifth place, duo; extemporaneous reading, third, Cora Koester; Molly Koester, fourth place, extemporaneous reading; extemporaneous reading, fifth, Teya Waagner.
Novice — Andrew Tieva, second place, prose; Annie Long and Luke Blace, second place, duo.
Mankato East High School’s team placed sixth. The following East competitors earned medals:
Varsity — Abigail Thole, first place, humorous; Olivia Moeller, first, drama; Jayne Satre, second, prose; Kalan Kenward, second place, humorous; Kate Laven, fifth, storytelling; Ashling Smith, sixth, informative.
Novice — Maarit Mattson, first, creative expression; Brynn Evans, second place, storytelling.
