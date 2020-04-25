Crisis nursery
Southern Minnesota Crisis Nursery in New Ulm is the recipient of $2,000 grant from the fundraising organization Open Your Heart. The funds will be used for hotel vouchers.
The crisis nursery strives to reduce childhood abuse and neglect by sheltering children and strengthening families. With funding toward hotel vouchers, homeless children have an increased accessibility to emergency shelter and homeless families have safe emergency lodging.
Open Your Heart looks for gaps in funding of services based on geographic or demographic considerations and reaches out to agencies serving those communities. Its primary goal is to ensure that front line providers of crisis services have the tools, equipment and infrastructure necessary to carry out their work.
Southwest State
A total of 295 degrees were awarded to students following the 2019 summer and fall sessions of courses at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.
Matthew David Metzler, of Mankato, earned a bachelor of science degree in communication studies (broadcasting and digital media).
Aimee Elizabeth Swartz, of New Ulm, received a BS degree in nursing.
Taylor Fink, of Springfield, received a BS in educational studies.
Metzler and Fink also were named to the college’s dean’s list for achieving a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
UW-Eau Claire
Area residents were among students who graduated in December from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
The local students who received degrees and their fields of study are:
Waseca — Mikayla Rolling, bachelor of arts in music; Alexander White, bachelor of business administration in marketing.
Waterville — Erika Olson, BS, biology.
SCSU
Area residents were among the students who graduated from St. Cloud State University at the end of fall semester.
Joseph Rath, of Easton, earned a bachelor of science degree in real estate and summa cum laude academic honors.
Brittany Burnett, of Lake Crystal, earned a BS in early childhood education and magna cum laude academic honors.
Lauren Laffen, of Mankato, earned a BS in social work and cum laude academic honors.
Jenna Boyle, of Montgomery, earned a BS in social studies education.
Anna Furth, of New Ulm, bachelor arts, criminal justice studies, cum laude.
Holly Moldaschel, of Sleepy Eye, BA, psychology, cum laude.
Riverland Community College
Riverland Community College in Austin has announced the names of students whose academic achievement placed them on the fall president’s and dean’s lists.
To be eligible for the president’s list students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 4.0 on a 4.0 scale.
Area students named to the president’s list are:
Janesville — Cameron Sack.
New Richland — Abigail De La Fosse, Aubrey Schlinger, Sheila Wenzel.
St. Clair — Sarah Rossi.
St. Peter — Leah Harms.
Waseca — Jessica Axvig Briggs, Kristopher Crosby, Mattea Dann, Bria Daudinot, Fasha Deans, Hadassah Huber, Lori Jenkins, Kevin Kalis, Kyle Tomlinson, Monica Williams, Tiffany Wolfe.
Wells — Becky Widman.
To be eligible for the dean’s list students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.99 on a 4.00 scale.
Area students named to the dean’s list are:
Amboy — Nicolas Van Erdewyk.
Blue Earth — Jake Berndt.
Kiester — Sidney Hargis.
New Richland — Justin Laue, Tianna Mithun, Jacob Naser, Chancellor Olson, Kennady Rice.
Sleepy Eye — Nathan Jorgensen.
St. James — Justine Beckius.
Vernon Center — Bailey Schwarz.
Waldorf — Trevor Johnson.
Walters — Galen Lenort.
Waseca — Soila Banuelos, Shaun Conway, Brandon Dahnert, Michael Day, Rachel Gonzalez, Tyler Morris, Jaimie Pankow, Kehunna Poitra, Scott Tollefson, Ashton Worke.
Waterville — Paige Jorgenson, Chandler Tangen.
Wells — Tiffany Cumming, Vincent Hawkinson, Mark Kibler.
Winnebago — Hunter Rock.
WGU
Area residents earned degrees from Western Governors University, an online, nonprofit university based in Salt Lake City.
Madison Lake — Lisa Nussbaumer, bachelor of science, nursing.
Mankato — Christopher Renne, master of business administration, health care management; Heather Prigge-Sukhum, BS, nursing; Kimberly Smisek, Master of Science, nursing-education; Robert Gunther, BS, cybersecurity and information assurance degree; Sommer Koel, MBA, health care management; Steve Burger, BS, nursing.
