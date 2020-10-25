Last Man Club
Vietnam Veterans of Southern Minnesota Last Man Club recently made a $2,150 donation to Morson-Ario-Strand Veterans of Foreign Wars Club. The funds were raised to replace income that would have been earned at the LMC annual banquet.
WEM Strong Heart Wall
Elysian Auto Service and the Waterville-Elysian-Morrison School were partners on the Heart Project to help give the students and community a sign of hope and strength.
Students designed hearts for the projects, and on Oct. 5 the volleyball team members hung them up on a fence to create the WEM Strong Heart Wall.
Elysian Auto Service is providing the general public with similar heart designs for display in Waterville or Morristown.
University of Iowa
More than 5,700 students at the University of Iowa in Iowa City graduated this spring.
This year’s graduating class includes these area residents:
Blue Earth — Conor Barnett, bachelor of business administration.
Madelia — Sarah Lichtenberg, bachelor of science in nursing.
Madison Lake — Rion Wendland, master of science.
Mankato — Matthew Naples, BS.
Winnebago — Carly Hempen, doctor of dental surgery.
More than 8,500 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean's list for the spring semester if they achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on nine semester hours or more of UI graded coursework during a given semester or summer session.
Area residents on the list :
Blue Earth — Conor Barnett.
Mankato — Matthew Naples.
Waseca — Klaire Harris.
Luther College
Rachel Clennon, of Mankato, was named to the spring dean's list at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.
To be named to the dean's list in spring 2020, a student must have earned a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale, must have completed at least 12 credit hours with eight hours of conventional grades and have no more than one "incomplete" credit hour with no "F" or "NC" grades.
MSU
High Honors and Honors lists were distributed in July by Minnesota State University. MSU's Office of the Registrar recently determined that an additional 166 students qualified for the lists.
Students qualified for high honors achieved 4.0 (straight "A") grade-point averages. Students who earned 3.5 to 3.99 GPAs qualified for the honor list.
Area students included on the updated list are:
High Honor
Butterfield — Michelle Perez.
Janesville — Kaylie Schuch.
Madelia — Elisa Perez-Garcia.
Mankato — Abdulmajeed Al Assiri, Hussain Alkhamis, Mohammed Alrasheed, Mohammed Alshehri, Rufaro Chingozho, Yazid Hannawi, Katie McQueen, Jaiden Moore,Samuel Oladeji, Samuel Omokodhe, Ammad Qazi, Andrae Rahming Jr.
New Richland — Yessenia Gamez.
New Ulm — Conner Jakes, Alison Schugel.
Nicollet — Makena Roeker.
North Mankato — Amber Lundsten.
Honor
Eagle Lake — Theron Penner, Connor Wachtel.
Mankato — Bahja Abukar, Yogendra Adhikari, Bshair Saad Alharbi, Nizar Alhashim, Wael Alolaywi, Abdulwahab Alquaraish, Bassil Alzahrani, Seigo Aono, Nicholas Campbell, Jack Clifford, Robert Dickinson, Dawson Frericks, Nathan Gelan, Omar Ghandour, Jordan Goebel, Saif Gomaa, Webster Humphreys, Marjan Hussein, Osama Idris, Yu Hsuan Juan, Olivia Marth, Hillina Mesfin, Francine Ndah, Isaac Ngafua, Sonika Shrestha, Muhammad Usman.
Sleepy Eye — Brianna Bertrand, Taylor Reinarts.
Springfield — Micheala Leonard.
Waseca — Justin True.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.