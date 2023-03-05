High School speech
Mankato East High School's team hosted the Fiesta speech tournament Feb. 25.
These Mankato East team members made it into the finals:
Varsity — Jayne Satre, first place, prose; Seth Possin, seventh place, poetry;
Novice — Dakota Farina, first place, prose; Maarit Mattson, first, creative expression, and fifth, original oratory; Ashling Smith, first, informational; Asher Thole, second place, humorous.
These Mankato West team members made it into the finals:
Varsity — Emma Steffen, first place, discussion; Klara Lybeck, first, humorous and fourth, prose; Addi Lawrence, first, informative; Saarah Hassan, second, drama; Quinn Mackie, second, extemporaneous speaking; Gianna Aloisio, fourth, informative; Lila Madison, fifth, original oratory; Kennedy Hayden, fifth, extemporaneous reading; Gwyneth Blickem, fifth, creative expression fifth; Laura Mohapatra, sixth, extemporaneous speaking; Ella Haggerty, sixth, discussion; Hazel Tweten, seventh, informative.
Novice — Tony Palesotti, first, drama; Orion Losey, third, poetry; Alayna Carpenter, sixth, poetry.
These Loyola team members made it into the finals:
Varsity — Molly Koester, third, extemporaneous reading; Thomas Soupir and Sawyer Ettesvold, fifth, duo; Cora Koester, fifth, extemporaneous speaking; Louise Monson, fifth, storytelling.
Novice — Annie Long and Luke Blace, first, duo; MaKenna Brudulie, first, oratory; Gabby Monson, first, storytelling; Kairi Alm, second, poetry; Andrew Tieva, sixth, prose.
Fairmont's team took first-place honors. Mankato West High School's team placed second, and Loyola High School's team placed eighth. East placed 13th in the 21-school competition.
National Honor Society
Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School inducted 24 students into the National Honor Society Feb. 26. The inductees are: Priscilla Bauer, Gabbie Bleick, Kerigan Brau, Makenzie Christensen, Mercy Dobberpuhl, Lukas Freier, Benjamin Halvorson, Bradon Kock, Anna Kramer, Mackenzie Merseth, Lexis Meunier, Caitlyn Otto, Caleb Pavelchik, Benjamin Pearson, Zachary Riederer, Madeline Schmidt, Sebastian Smith, Bethany Spike, Robert Trebelhorn, Sophia Urban, Ella Wurster, Owen Dunkel, Jacob Guenther and Joseph Schroeder.
