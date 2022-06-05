Bethel University
Danielle Hogue, of New Ulm, graduated from Bethel University in St. Paul following the fall semester.
Hogue earned a bachelor of arts in community health.
Vermilion College
Isaac Sawyer, of Kasota, graduated from Vermilion Community College in Ely following the fall semester.
Sawyer majored in water quality science.
Buena Vista University
Michaela Karels, of Good Thunder, graduated from Buena Vista University at Storm Lake, Iowa, last fall.
Karels received a bachelor of arts in business-marketing track.
St. Cloud State
Area residents graduated from St. Cloud State University at the conclusion of fall semester.
The area graduates are:
Mankato — Rachel Sherlock, doctor of education, higher education administration.
Montgomery — Jaymin Vargo, bachelor of arts, communication studies.
New Ulm — Emma Gauert, BS, biomedical sciences, cum laude.
North Mankato — Devin Wierima, bachelor of science, cybersecurity, cum laude.
Waseca — Diana Lowry, master of arts, teaching English as a second language.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial High School
Kaitlyn Kirchner, a senior at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, was selected as one of 104 students nationwide to participate in a government and leadership education program through the U.S. Senate Youth Program.
The highly competitive program is merit-based and also awards each student with a $10,000 undergraduate college scholarship with encouragement to pursue coursework in history and political science.
Kirchner, one of two students in Minnesota selected to be a delegate, will have the opportunity to hear major policy addresses by senators, cabinet members, officials of the Departments of State and Defense, leaders of other federal agencies and senior members of the national media.
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Area residents were among students who graduated in December from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
The local graduates are:
Elysian — Madeline Michael, bachelor of science, communication sciences and disorders.
Janesville — Kylie Asselin, BA, criminal justice; Nathan Schmitz, bachelor of business administration, accounting.
Mapleton — Wyatt Johnson, BS, integrated strategic communication.
New Ulm — Julia Rakoczy, BS, special education.
Waseca — Savanna Grunzke, BS, geography.
University of Wisconsin-River Falls
The following local residents were among students receiving degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls following commencement in December.
Le Center — Brittney Tiede, bachelor of science, agricultural business.
New Richland — Evan Dobberstein, BS, agricultural engineering technology.
Wells — Amy Groskreutz, bachelor of music education, magna cum laude.
