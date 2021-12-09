Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.