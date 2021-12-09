Minnesota DNR
Dale VanThuyne of South Bend Township recently was honored by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for teaching firearms safety classes for 30 years at the Nicollet Conservation Club.
All hunters born after Dec. 31, 1979, are required to successfully complete the safety course in order to buy a Minnesota hunting license.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran
Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School seniors Josh Giefer and Donovan Witte have been named as commended scholars by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
They achieved this recognition through their outstanding scores on the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying test (PSAT/NMSQT) in October 2020, when they were juniors. Of the approximately 1.5 million high school juniors that took the exam, they both placed in the top 50,000 of all test takers. They are among the 34,000 students who received letters of commendation for their academic success.
Tulane University
Former Mankato West High School and University of Minnesota graduate Angela Frisk graduated in May from Tulane University in New Orleans.
Frisk graduated with honors, earning a masters degree in homeland security.
She is the daughter of Thomas and Bonnie Frisk of St. Peter.
Oregon State University
Scanlon P. Friend, of Mankato, graduated in June from Oregon State University in Corvallis.
Friend earned a bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering.
Baylor University
Lauren Anne Wetzel, of Wells, graduated in May from Baylor University in Waco, Texas.
Wetzel earned a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from the College of Arts and Sciences.
Morningside University
Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa, named 238 students as Roadman Scholars in recognition of high academic distinction for the 2020-21 academic year.
Emily A. Stiernagle, of Waterville, is among the honorees.
Roadman Scholars must be full-time students who have completed at least 45 credits of college work with a cumulative grade point average of 3.76 or above. The award is named in honor of Earl Roadman, who was president of Morningside from 1936 to 1956.
Wisconsin-Stout
The following students from the area graduated in May from University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wisconsin:
UW-Stout is Wisconsin's polytechnic university, with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry, and career outcomes.
Cleveland — Isaac Grundhoffer, bachelor of science, psychology.
Mankato — Ashlea Danberry, BS, management; Anna Distad, BS human development and family studies.
Montgomery — Taylor Jackson, BS, computer science; mathematics minor.
St. Peter — Katelyn Kruger, BS, dietetics.
St. Mary's University
Area residents are spring graduates of St. Mary's University of Minnesota, Winona.
Le Center — Logan McCabe, criminal justice: corrections.
Mankato — Jacob Homan, accounting and finance; Tanner Stengel, international business and management.
St. James — Brady Stevens, management and marketing.
Waseca — Tyler Hyatt, business intelligence and analytics and mathematics.
UW-River Falls
The following local residents were among 854 students to receive degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May:
Le Center — Christina Huber, bachelor of science, animal science.
Le Sueur — Marta Hladysh, BS, marketing communications.
Mankato — Nevada Glackler, BS, biology, cum laude; Madison Heiser, BS, animal science.
New Ulm — Sarah Preisinger, BS, biology.
North Mankato — Courtney Inman, education specialist.
Waseca — Ali DuChene, BS, animal science; Noah Schmidt, BS, agricultural business.
