Thrivent Financial hosted its annual benefit for St. Peter Area Food Shelf and the Children’s Weekend Food Program in June and at the St. Peter Old Fashioned Fourth of July Parade. A record amount of donations — 297 pounds of food and $3,852.83 — were collected at Thrivent’s office and by volunteers at the parade. Matching funds of $1,000 made the drive’s grand cash total $5,342.
The following area residents completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in December:
Cori Carlson, of Madison Lake, bachelor of science, political science, with highest honors.
Christopher Maurino, of Mankato, master of science, medical dosimetry.
Collin Rongstad, of Waterville, associate of arts, liberal arts.
Nicholas Bjork, of Mankato, was named to the fall dean’s list for Black Hills State University, Spearfish.
Students achieved the academic honor by maintaining a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while taking at least 12 credit hours.
Bjork is an elementary education major.
Stephen Hebert, of Mankato, was among the University of Wyoming-Laramie students named to spring semester honor rolls.
The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.
To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Taylor Ellgen, of North Mankato, received a master of arts in teaching from Hamline University in St. Paul May 8.
In 2019, Ellgen graduated from Hamline with a bachelor of arts in education and theater arts.
Shane Streit, of Amboy, and Katie Schilling, of St. Peter, were among University of Wisconsin-Platteville students named to the spring semester dean’s list.
The university’s College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for the academic honors, while its College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.5.
Josie Borchardt, of Mankato, and Cole Maxwell, of North Mankato, were among students named to the spring dean’s list for the University of Minnesota Morris.
To be eligible for the academic honor, a student must achieve a grade-point average of 3.666 or higher while taking 12 or more credits on the A-F grading system.
Malia Neumann, of Mankato, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Wheaton College in Illinois.
To earn dean’s list honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade-point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.
Oliver Rogers, of Madison Lake, has been named to the spring president’s list at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio.
To be named to the list, a student must earn a term GPA of 3.90 or above on a minimum load of 12 completed semester hours of A-F graded coursework.
The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University, an online, nonprofit university based in Utah.
Elysian — Danielle Wolff, BS, nursing.
Lake Crystal — Nikki Schauer, BS, nursing.
Mankato — Austin Dewey, BS, accounting; Emmanuel Aglago, BS, nursing; Nurto Mahad, BS, nursing.
North Mankato — Jessica Drummond , BS, nursing.
