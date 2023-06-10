University of Wisconsin-Madison
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the dean's list for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester.
Area residents who received this honor include:
Madison Lake — Hunter Milow.
Mankato — Ace Filter, Ella Gergen Halls, Erin Hill, Olivia Kreykes, Grace Morgan.
New Richland — Marissa Mortenson.
New Ulm — Jace Addy, Elle Cooper.
North Mankato — Emily Fitterer, Kate Nelson.
Sleepy Eye — Alyssa Rubey.
Waterville — Marina Kerekes.
