University of Wisconsin-Madison

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the dean's list for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.

Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester.

Area residents who received this honor include:

Madison Lake — Hunter Milow.

Mankato — Ace Filter, Ella Gergen Halls, Erin Hill, Olivia Kreykes, Grace Morgan.

New Richland — Marissa Mortenson.

New Ulm — Jace Addy, Elle Cooper.

North Mankato — Emily Fitterer, Kate Nelson.

Sleepy Eye — Alyssa Rubey.

Waterville — Marina Kerekes.

