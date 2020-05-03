Prairie Lakes
Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council recently awarded $117,050 in Arts and Cultural Heritage Grants to 20 area arts organizations, community groups and schools.
Grants were awarded a variety of activities including music festivals, instrumental and vocal music concerts, dance and theater performances, and visual art exhibitions. The date of activities will be determined later.
Blue Earth County recipients were awarded a total of $50,400. These recipients include:
• City Center Partnership, Mankato — $7,000 for the CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour in downtown Mankato and North Mankato.
• Dance Conservatory of Southern Minnesota — $7,000 to expand dance programs.
• Mankato Area 77 Lancers Marching Band — $7,000 for use during its 42nd season as a youth marching band.
• Mankato Ballet Company — $7,000 for a production of “Dorothy” at St. Peter High School.
• Mankato Symphony Orchestra — $7,000 to fund a symphonic series concert.
• Minnesota State University Music Performances Series — $7,000 to fund performances by Minnesota artists and outreach activities.
• Mankato Area Community Band — $4,400 for its concerts at Sibley and Lincoln parks in Mankato.
• Rosa Parks Elementary School, Mankato — $4,000 to sponsor a regional elementary art show at Bethany Lutheran College.
Nicollet County recipients were awarded a total of $22,860. These recipients include:
• Govenaires Drum and Bugle Corps, St. Peter — $7,000 to fund performances throughout Minnesota and the Midwest and host a home concert.
• Minnesota “Over-60” Band — $7,000 to fund performance across Minnesota during their season.
• Rock Bend Folk Festival — $5,000 to sponsor its 30th annual festival.
• South Central College — $3,860 to sponsor an Asian dance group’s performance at the Global Connections Conference.
Brown County recipients were awarded a total of $14,000. These recipients include:
• New Ulm Suzuki School of Music — $7,000 to sponsor its Pops Camp and conduct a season of rehearsals and concerts.
• Grand Center for Arts and Culture, New Ulm — $7,000 to continue its performing arts series and to display art exhibitions.
Sibley County recipients were awarded a total of $15,790. These recipients include:
• Gaylord Area Chamber of Commerce — $5,000. to sponsor “Music on Main,” a series of concerts in downtown Gaylord.
• Green Isle Community School — $3,790 to sponsor a residency involving a play and music based on students’ interviews with elders from their community.
• T-Bird Community Arts — $7,000 to sponsor an art camp for grades 3-8.
Watonwan County recipients were awarded a total of $10,000. These recipients include:
• Madelia Area Chamber of Commerce — $5,000 to sponsor the eighth annual Watona Park Blues Festival.
• Uniting Cultures Multicultural Fiesta, St. James — $5,000 to sponsor outdoor performances in St. James.
A Le Sueur County recipient was awarded a total of $4,000.
• Tri-City United High School, Montgomery, will use the funds to sponsor a performance by Minneapolis’ Classical Actors Ensemble.
Bemidji State University
Area students earned dean’s list honors from Bemidji State University at the conclusion of the fall semester.
To be eligible for the list, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a 3.5 or higher grade-point average during the semester.
The honorees include:
Cleveland — Jackson Feddema, Matthew Feddema.
Mankato — Chandler See, Travis Winch.
New Ulm — Alex Portner.
North Mankato — Stephanie Carlson.
Waseca — Eric Maas, Oliver Youngberg.
FFA Foundation
Russell Hellendrung, of New Ulm, is one of 19 recipients of Minnesota FFA Foundation’s James W. Tracy scholarships.
Scholarships are available to Minnesota students who are enrolled or planning to enroll in an accredited post-secondary school and pursuing a degree in agriculture. The scholarship is scored on leadership, involvement, agriculture interest and financial need.
These scholarships are funded by an endowment honoring the late James W. Tracy, who farmed near Dennison.
SDSU
Cara Teigum, of Madelia, a student at South Dakota State University-Brookings, has been chosen to serve in a leadership role for the Agriculture Future of America organization.
She is a junior agricultural education major in SDSU’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.
Teigum will serve as an ambassador for AFA, a leader and professional development organization for collegiate leaders and young professionals.
