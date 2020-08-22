Madelia Community
Hospital Foundation
Three scholarships recently were awarded to area students who are pursuing degrees in health care. The Madelia Community Hospital Foundation scholarships are renewable, providing multi-year support to area students.
A $500 MCH Foundation Healthcare Scholarship for Madelia was awarded to Mackenzie Peterson of Madelia High School. Peterson will be attending North Dakota State University, studying pharmacy.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial High School graduate, Liz Nachreiner, is the recipient of two MCH Foundation scholarships this year. She has been awarded a $1,000 Yoshiko Masters Memorial Scholarship and a $500 MCH Foundation Healthcare Scholarship for Lake Crystal.
Nachreiner also is the recipient of the MCH Foundation Healthcare Scholarship for Lake Crystal is awarded each year to a Lake Crystal student who is pursuing a career in health care. She will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Lacrosse studying to becoming a physician.
Dakota Wesleyan
Michelle Hargrave, of Mankato, Centenary United Methodist Church's pastor, recently graduated with the second class of United Methodist Church pastors to complete the nonprofit church leadership graduate certificate program offered through Dakota Wesleyan University, Mitchell, South Dakota.
The program is a joint effort of DWU and the Dakotas-Minnesota Area of The United Methodist Church that launched in July 2018 with participants enrolled from South Dakota, Minnesota and North Dakota. The program has expanded to include ministry leaders serving outside of traditional congregations and has included a broader ecumenical reach with pastors from other denominations.
The program consists of online learning classes that teach church leaders how to raise funds, recruit and manage volunteers, oversee budgets, create and use strategic plans, and develop a congregation that is focused on the purpose of each respective church.
Dubbed the “pastors’ master’s” program, participants also have an opportunity to transition into DWU’s online MBA program.
Bates College
Hannah Baskfield of St. Peter, recently graduated cum laude after majoring in politics and minoring in French and Francophone studies at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine.
Baskfield also was named to the winter semester dean's list at Bates, a distinction earned by students whose cumulative grade point average is 3.8 or higher.
Wheaton College
Ethan Jerrick Anderson, of Lake Crystal, graduated in May from Lawrence University in Wheaton, Illinois.
Anderson received a degree in liberal arts engineering and a minor in mathematics.
Lawrence University
Gretchen Niederriter of St. Peter, has graduated from Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin.
Niederriter earned a bachelor of arts degree with a major in physics.
Wartburg College
Mankato residents are recent recipients of degrees from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.
Wartburg College awarded diplomas during a virtual spring commencement May 24.
The Mankato graduates are:
Cayley Jameson, summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts in English.
Syrena Meyer, bachelor of arts in psychology.
Harding University
Lacey Groebner, of Springfield, recently graduated from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.
Groebner received a master of science in nursing.
Diplomas were awarded during an Aug. 15 virtual ceremony.
