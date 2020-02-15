Gustavus Wind Orchestra
The Gustavus Wind Orchestra has been selected to perform as one of the featured ensembles at the College Band Directors National Association Central Division Conference in Chicago, Feb. 20-22.
Eight college bands were chosen for this honor. Gustavus musicians will perform alongside powerhouses ensembles including Indiana University, Northwestern University and Michigan State University.
The ensembles were selected based on blind audition tapes adjudicated by a panel of three judges.
The Gustavus Wind Orchestra will perform a 30-minute concert on the campus of DePaul University. The ensemble also will perform at 7 p.m. at Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn, Illinois and at the Merit School of Music in Chicago.
The orchestra is conducted by James Patrick Miller.
Augustana College
Allison Schmoll, of Madison Lake, was among the students named to the fall semester dean’s list at Augustana College at Rock Island, Illinois.
The dean’s list honors students for their academic achievements.
Drake University
Hannah Bokelmann, of Madison Lake, recently graduated from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.
Bokelmann, who received her bachelor of science in business administration, majored in actuarial science.
