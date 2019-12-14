Miss Mankato
Morgyn Haugen recently was crowned Miss Mankato at the Miss Mankato 2020 Scholarship Competition Dec. 7 at the Fitzgerald Theater.
Three Mankato area contestants vied for the title.
Miss Minnesota 2020 Kathryn Kueppers attended the event.
The Miss Mankato Scholarship Pageant is a preliminary to The Miss America Pageant.
The organization raises awareness and funds for Children’s Miracle Network.
Care Providers of Minnesota
Drew Hood recently was elected to the Care Providers of Minnesota’s 2020 board of directors and officers.
Hood, administrator for Park Terrace Assisted Living of North Mankato, will serve as a director at large.
He has served on numerous committees for Care Providers of Minnesota, a nonprofit membership association.
