National Merit semifinalists
Three area high school seniors recently were named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists: Afnaan Hashmi and Isabella Aase, Mankato West High School; and Grace Werner, St. Peter High School.
They were among 326 Minnesota seniors who were named semifinalists based on top scores on the PSAT qualifying test.
Semifinalists who submit an application will compete for more than $31 million in scholarships.
Habitat for Humanity
Dennis Dobie recently was recognized for his 10-year commitment as a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity of South Central Minnesota.
Dobie’s summers are spent helping build homes for low-income families through the Habitat for Humanity program. He has assisted in the construction of dozens of homes in Mankato, North Mankato, Eagle Lake, Nicollet, Le Sueur, St. Peter and New Prague.
A retired teacher, Dobie was with Maple River School District for 17 years. He also taught at St. Peter and Waseca.
American Conservative Union Foundation
State Sen. Julie Rosen, R-Vernon Center, is the recipient of an Award for Conservative Achievement from American Conservative Union Foundation.
Rosen was presented with the award for her voting record and her commitment to conservative principles.
ACUF announced the awards in conjunction with the release of its review of the 2019 Minnesota legislative session.
