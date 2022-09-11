Fulbright Program
Colton Corcoran, a recent graduate of Minnesota State University’s civil engineering program, recently won a Fulbright Grant to pursue studies in Germany for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Corcoran, a 2017 graduate of Loyola Catholic School, was awarded a Fulbright Study/Research Award and is attending the Technische Universität in Dresden, Germany, this fall.
Corcoran’s responsibilities include developing his proposed research project, “Achieving Structural Sustainability through Timber Education.”
This research project will explore new, existing and historic timber construction practices with the aim of gathering, condensing and communicating that information to structural engineers, manufacturers, contractors and anyone else interested in timber construction. The project’s overarching intent, according to Corcoran, is to reduce the environmental impact of the construction industry through centralized education and awareness.
Corcoran will also be attending TU Dresden’s advanced computational civil engineering structural studies master’s program.
As part of the grant, Corcoran will also take part in cultural exchange, including exploring co-curricular activities, taking part in local and national festivals and learning more about German and European life while abroad.
The Fulbright Program is a cultural exchange programs with the goal to improve intercultural relations, cultural diplomacy, and intercultural competence between the people of the United States and other countries. The program was founded by U.S. Senator J. William Fulbright in 1946.
St. Olaf College
Area residents are among Class of 2022 graduates at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
The area graduates are:
Mankato — Josette E. Goellner, bachelor of arts; Parker A. Henderson, BA; Samantha J. Maul, BA.
Montgomery — Kassidy K. Korbitz, BA.
North Mankato — Hannah G. Timm, BA.
Area students were named to the St. Olaf College dean’s list for the spring semester. The list recognizes students with a semester grade-point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4-point scale.
Area honorees include:
Madison Lake — Peyton Keech, Sam Schulz.
Mankato — Reilly Friend, Samantha Maul.
Montgomery — Kassidy Korbitz.
New Ulm — Colton Collum.
North Mankato — Maddie Ceminsky, Hannah Timm.
St. Peter — Anja Dulin, Stacie Elliott.
Southern New Hampshire University-Manchester
Southern New Hampshire University-Manchester has announced its summer president’s list. The summer terms run from May to August.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.70 and above for the reporting term are named to the list.
Area honorees are:
Mankato — Michele Barrett, Kenda Heffner, Steven Bass, Keitione Smith, Erik Mennen, Zoe Nonweiler, Jess Martin, Alyssa Lynch.
Madelia — Jenna Timm-Ardolf, Kinzie Wallace.
New Ulm — Kyle Rademacher.
Truman — Mary Donovan, Richard Donovan.
Waseca — Barbara Paulson, Kyna Hammond.
University of Wisconsin -Eau Claire
Area residents are among recipients of scholarships from the University Wisconsin-Eau Claire for the 2022-23 academic year.
Recipients of freshmen honors scholarships include Aurora Kahmann, of Mankato, and Peyton Zabel, of St. Clair.
