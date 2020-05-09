Bradley University
Natalie Konopka, of Sleepy Eye, was part of a group of students at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, that competed in the National Collegiate Sales Competition.
As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, NCSC was done virtually this year.
The Bradley University team finished in fifth place.
Konopka, a senior, majoring in marketing/public relations, finished in the Top 8 in individual competition.
Earlier in the semester, this same group of Bradley students won top honors at the 2020 Redbird National Sales Team Competition in Bloomington, Illinois. This competition consisted of over 20 teams and 70 students throughout the region.
National University
Megan Eineke, of Madelia, recently was awarded a doctor of naturopathic medicine degree from National University of Health Sciences in Lombard, Illinois.
National University of Health Sciences is a not-for-profit educational institution that offers a wide range of degrees in health sciences, including degrees in chiropractic and naturopathic medicine, acupuncture, oriental medicine, massage therapy and biomedical sciences.
Northland College
Teagan Weiss of Kasota, a sophomore at Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin, has been named to the college’s dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the winter 2019-2020 term.
To qualify for the dean’s list, full-time students must have grade-point averages of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale with no grade less than a “C.”
HaugBeck Support Services
Several residents at HaugBeck Support Services recently spent several hours making cloth masks. The masks were donated to a recent mask drive at a Mankato fire station. HaugBeck is a group home company in Mankato.
Minnesota History Day
Several area students won honors at Minnesota History Day. The historical research contest was held virtually from April 27-May 3 this year.
From Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Secondary School, Grace Moeller received an honorable mention in the senior individual documentary division.
From St. Peter Middle School, Callum Harmes and Roy Hendrickson earned an honorable mention in the junior group exhibit category.
The following groups from Mankato West High School earned honors in the senior group website contest: third place went to Fawzaan Hashmi, Jack Roering, Matthew Schickling and Noah Gersich; fourth place to Annabel Schueneman, Briann Banwart and Freya Gordon; and honorable mention to Elise Leonard, Ikram Gabri and Mallory Rotchadl.
Other honorees from West High School were: Ronan Corley and Elli Kim, honorable mention in senior individual website; Nicole Swanson and Emelia Buchanan, honorable mention in senior individual exhibit; and Markus Rupnow and Vincent Benzmiller, honorable mention in senior group exhibit.
Minnesota State
The Minnesota State System Board of Trustees recently recognized six Minnesota State University faculty members as outstanding educators and the college’s Student Health Services medical director was one of four individuals throughout the state system to be designated as outstanding service faculty members.
The awards were announced during the April meeting of the board of trustees.
Jodi Egeland is medical director for MSU’s Student Health Services.
The MSU faculty members honored are: Rajeev Bukralia, computer information science; Kyena Cornelius, special education; Melissa Krull, educational leadership; Megan Mahowald, speech, hearing and rehabilitation services; Robert Sleezer, integrated engineering; and Christophe Veltsos, computer information science.
The Minnesota State system recognized 50 faculty members as “outstanding educators” from its 30 colleges and seven universities during the award presentation.
