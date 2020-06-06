University of Sioux Falls
Area residents were among recent University of Sioux Falls candidates for graduation:
Madelia — Andrea Sorenson, BS, biology.
Mankato — Abby Mullin, summa cum laude, bachelor of arts degree in psychology/sociology/criminal justice/social science; Rebecca Weber, master of business administration degree in business administration; Tyler Kopp, BA in theology and youth ministry.
North Mankato — Charlotte Lena, summa cum laude, BA in psychology/social science.
Waseca — Nakita Ewest, bachelor of science degree in exercise science.
Wisconsin Lutheran College
Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee hosted a virtual Honors Convocation May 7 during which scholarships and special awards were presented to students who distinguish themselves through academic accomplishments.
Brynn Alfred, of New Ulm, received recognition from the Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society. This honor is presented to nursing majors who have demonstrated professionalism, leadership, and academic integrity and meet the following academic requirements: a 3.5 GPA in the senior year and in the upper 35% of the class, or a 3.75 GPA in the junior year and in the upper 10% of the class.
Area residents were among students named to Wisconsin Lutheran College’s dean’s list for the spring semester.
To be eligible for the academic honor, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.
The local students are:
New Ulm — Brynn Alfred, Hannah Mohror and Madelyn Spurgin.
St. Peter — Jonathan Kelly.
Bradley University
Andrew Kitzberger, of New Ulm, recently was inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
Kitzberger is a student at Bradley University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Alyssa Marie Mettler, of Mankato, was among 3,417 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during a virtual graduation celebration May 9.
Mettler earned a master of arts from the Office of Graduate Studies.
SouthPoint Scholarships
Five high school seniors from the area have been awarded scholarships from the SouthPoint Foundation during its inaugural year of giving.
Receiving a $1,000 scholarship each to help further their education are:
• Emily Appel, New Ulm Public High School;
• Rachel Hohensee, New Ulm Public High School;
• Kyle Goblirsch, New Ulm Cathedral High School;
• Noah Koller, Le Sueur Henderson High School;
• Nolan Hovland, Springfield Public High School.
SouthPoint Foundation received 60 scholarship applications in which the applicants answered an essay prompt using one of the seven principles of cooperatives known to credit unions. The essays were anonymously reviewed and scored by an internal committee.
