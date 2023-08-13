The Free Press
Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School
Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School inducted 24 students into the National Honor Society Feb. 26. Guest speaker for the event was Toby Freier, president of the New Ulm Medical Center.
Community Bank
Community Bank Mankato recently awarded scholarships to six students who worked at various bank offices and who embody the bank’s mission of serving the needs of customers and employees in a warm and friendly hometown atmosphere.
2023 recipients of $250 from the Beadell Family Scholarship Fund are: Gabe Kietzer, Maple River High School; and Minnesota State University students, Emily Johnson, Hannah Johnson, Kylie Johnson, Paige Pike and Sage Banchy.
University of Minnesota Crookston
The University of Minnesota Crookston recently announced its list of students who completed their degree requirements during the fall semester 2022.
Fall 2022 graduates include:
Tonya Klinkner, of Madelia, bachelor of science in accounting; and Johanna Stelljes, of New Ulm, bachelor of science in horticulture, high distinction.
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
The following area residents were named to the 2022 fall semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities:
Blue Earth — Carson Anderson, Aaron Lorenz.
Cleveland — Garrison Rushing, William Wencl.
Garden City — Brooke Pahl.
Good Thunder — Bryan Garlow.
Janesville — Erin Heitkamp, Sadie Staloch.
Lake Crystal — Emma Winters.
Le Sueur — Pari Mostaghimi, Abigail Strom, Ricardo Vazquez Montero.
Madison Lake — Chase Fingerson, Allison Neyers, Alex Prochaska, Jack Slunecka.
Mankato — Briann Banwart, Tom Bibbee, Aaron Brennan, Jamie Carpenter, Jacob Drummer, Peyton Duncan, Truly Evans, Trey Feuerhelm, Katelyn Flatgard, William Gronewald, Kendall Grund, Noah Haefner, Mckenna Hebeisen, Grant Hermer, Trevor Huynh, Tyler Jones, Megan Juni, Jackson Keller, Mariah Kreykes, Julie Lin, Tenley Madson, Jared Miller, Lauren Minar, Emma Plemens-Schunk, Madison Plemens-Schunk, Mykayla Rasmussen, Matthew Salzle, Benjamin Stevens, Alexa Theobald, Sean Tran, Eric Van Amber, Benjamin Weir, Hannah Weng, Madelyn Wolf.
New Richland — Margueritte Maloney, Cambria Nissen.
New Ulm — Isaac Blumhoefer, Margaret Fliszar, Isaac Gieseke, Max Gieseke, Jacob Hanson, Heidi Hoffman, Noah Huseby, Emma Maudal, Ellidi Mielke, Connor Slette, Mark Spengler, Yvonne Spengler.
Nicollet — Joshua Chadderdon.
North Mankato — Mattea Burmeister, Grace Dehen, Ximena Gomez, Genesis Jackson, Garret Laskey, Tory Lindblom, Geneva Morales, Marit Nelson, Ryan Ng, Alexander Olenius, Ian Spencer, Alix Wolf.
St. Peter — Lane Alfstad, Mia Hansen, Rebecca Johnson, Anna Klatt, Seth Reicks, Rylie Rosenfeld, Evan Skinner, Riley Throldahl, Maija Tollefson, Maggie Wang.
Sleepy Eye — Katelyn Capacia, Brooklyn Moldan, Reagan Severson.
Waseca — Chloe Armendariz, Hannah Karau, Amelia Roessler, Cole Schaal, Blake Wendland.
Wells — Eleanor Kayser, Arianne Schaper, Logan Stenzel.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade-point average.
Bemidji State University
Bemidji State University student Merideth Klingbeil, of Wells, was a cast member in Bemidji State Opera Theater’s production of “The 1950s in Three Short Operas” performed Feb. 24-26.
Klingbeil played the role of Sally in “A Hand of Bridge.”
