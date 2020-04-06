UW-Superior
Area residents were among students named to the fall semester dean’s list for University of Wisconsin-Superior.
To be named to the list, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.50 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
The local students are William Stencel, of Mapleton, and Emily Carpenter, of St. Peter.
UW-River Falls
Area residents were among the 369 students who received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls following commencement in December.
Bachelor’s degrees were awarded to 330 undergraduates, while 39 students received master’s degrees.
The local graduates are:
Selena Wiederich, of Le Sueur, bachelor of science, psychology.
Taylor Karge, of Mankato, master of science, clinical exercise physiology.
U of M-Twin Cities
Area residents were among students named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade-point average or higher.
The local students named to the list are:
Amboy — Georgia J. Pederson.
Blue Earth — Rachel E. Mensing, Jack L. Nimz, Delaney M. Zierke.
Cleveland — William J. Wencl.
Easton — Callie J. Stevermer.
Elysian — Koy D. Payne.
Garden City — Brooke Pahl.
Good Thunder — Emma J. Severns.
Lake Crystal — Aiden C. Begnaud.
Le Center — Cassandra M. Christian.
Le Sueur — Carlie N. Brandt, Drew E. Gilman, Kyle M. Tappe, Kasondra D. Wiederich.
Madelia — Allyson E. Missling.
Madison Lake — Chase C. Fingerson.
Mankato — Farah Alkurdy, Samuel J. Ambrose, Claire E. Attarian, Jameson Auger, Haley S. Birkholz, Jerrid L. Buhs, Mckenna K. Buisman, Peyton J. Duncan, Anna M. Freyberg, Cameron Grund, Jacob A. Hatanpa, Mykenzie B. Henriksen, Jackson D. Keller, Jessy Lin, Abigail Pleiss, Kiara N. Riehl, Zachary K. Riehl, Corey D. Schneider, Cole T. Theobald, Christopher C. Thielsen, Hope L. Walz, Hannah Weng, Madelyn L. Wolf.
Madelia — CaleyAnn C. Clobes.
Montgomery — Cecelia A. Rynda, Devon R. Tuma.
New Ulm — Emma Bute, Samantha J. Guldan, Jacob C. Hanson, Nathan L. Hauser, Heidi L. Hoffman, Emma A. Maudal, Nathan Miller, Norensa M. Ness, Brendan O’Brien, Jared M. Otterstatter, Matthew J. Phifer, Maya R. Sarkar, Rebecca M. Schwarz, Michael Skillings, Rodrigo F. Tojo Garcia, Elise G. Webb.
Nicollet — Anna E Holmin.
North Mankato — Bailey Brandel, Samuel M. Cesafsky, Dawson C. Cooper, James D. Dahlvang, Grace Dehen, Whitny J. Fowlds, Amber A. Frederick, Derek N. Frentz, Gretta Goertzen, Lucas L. Guo, Emma S. Hopp, Kevin G. Krahmer, Kamron R. Krueger, Alanna L. Pohlman, Ian L. Spencer, Haley E. Warnke.
St. Peter — Leif C. Annexstad, Matthias R. Annexstad, Rebecca C. Johnson, Mathew L. Meixner, Marlen Ramirez, Nicholas M. Seitzer, Evan A. Skinner, Rafat H. Solaiman.
Waseca — Nicholas R. Buchele, Thomas Donelan, Jessalyn J. Dvorak, Megan J .Filzen, Ian D Knoll, Sarah F O’Brien, Machaela Spear.
Wells — Annamarie Andreasen, Annie B. Schroeder.
