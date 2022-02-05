DAV Chapter 10
Mankato Disabled American Veterans Chapter 10 recently presented its highest award to Butch Whitehead.
Whitehead has served as a national commander and department adjutant. He received the honor Jan. 11 during a chapter meeting at Mankato.
Children's Museum
The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota recently announced five new members of its board of directors. The CMSM directors span sectors including business, education, finance, government, health care, legal and nonprofit sectors.
New directors include Mat Greiner, executive director of Twin Rivers Council for the Arts; Mohamed Ibrahim, internal lead consultant, Wellshare International; DQ Spencer, assistant professor at Minnesota State University's College of Business; Tara Torseth, CPA and partner, Abdo Eick & Meyers.
In addition, Minnesota Poet Laureate and MSU professor Gwen Westerman was seated on the board mid-term in 2021.
University of Colorado-Boulder
Alyssa Compton, of Kasota, has graduated from the University of Colorado-Boulder as a member of the Class of 2021. Compton earned a bachelor of arts degree in ecology and evolutionary biology.
UW-Oshkosh
The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh 147th spring commencement ceremonies were May 15 for students graduating from its campuses at Fond du Lac, Fox Cities and Oshkosh.
Area graduates are:
Mankato — Andrew Dodd, educational leadership and policy.
New Ulm — Molly Hennig, music: vocal performance, music industry-business-audio production)
UW-La Crosse
Area residents were among students named to the spring semester dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Qualification for the dean's list is limited to students who earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade-point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.
Students on the list from this area include:
Cleveland — Jenna Zimmerman.
Good Thunder — Liz Nachreiner.
Janesville — Abby Nicolai.
Madison Lake — Jorgi Peterson, Ellie Wilde.
Mankato — Autumn Boik, Abby Conn, Gabby Hill-Sanow, Abby Leasman, Alex Turner, Gabrielle Vetter, Madeline Wilcox, Anne Wood, Shaya Zabel.
New Richland — Olivia Christopherson.
New Ulm — Hayleigh Hazen, Rachel Hohensee, Haley Messenger.
North Mankato — Lexie Blaschko, Shannon Doyle, Benjamin Ellingworth, Alexandra Huiras, Kayde McMannis, Katy Robbins, Cullen Schull, Emily Veroeven.
St. Peter — Brielle Bushaw, Noah Gassman, Alex Gault, Kiki Krueger, Adam McCabe, Reese Portugue, Brooklyn Swenson, Kendall Wenner, Lily Werner.
Sleepy Eye — Danielle Weiss.
Waseca — Stella Ewert, Emily Hildebrandt, Emily Rux, Dayna Swancutt.
Palmer College of Chiropractic
Maxamillion Mettler, of North Mankato, was named to the spring trimester dean's list at Palmer College of Chiropractic's main campus in Davenport, Iowa.
