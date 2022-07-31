Kirchner

Kaitlyn Kirchner of Madelia, was recently awarded a $750 Zonta Club of Mankato’s Young Women in Public Affairs Award.

Kirchner was named as the award's recipient because of her many leadership roles as a student at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Secondary School and as a member of 4-H, especially in building the Madelia Community Fruit Trees project.

Kirchner plans to pursue a degree in medical biology and to eventually have a career in functional medicine.

The goal of the award program is to encourage young women to participate in public affairs.

University of Alabama

Kyra Possin, of New Richland, was awarded a degree from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa in late December.

Possin was awarded a bachelor of science degree.

Central Lakes College

Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2021 fall semester honors list.

Daniel Warner, of Montgomery; and Regan Krampitz, of Waseca, were named to the president's list.

The list includes 183 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits.

