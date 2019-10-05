Sustainable ag grant
Theresa Keaveny, at the Sustainable Farming Association of Minnesota in New Ulm, recently was selected to receive a $89,530 grant from the North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program.
Keaveny will use the funds for a project using "learning clusters" to teach silvopasture practices to agricultural and natural resource professionals and farmers. (Silvopasture is the deliberate integration of trees and grazing livestock operations on the same land.)
This grant was awarded as part of NCR-SARE's Professional Development Program, which emphasizes training agricultural educators in extension, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, private, and not-for-profit sectors, using farmers as educators and addressing emerging issues in the farm community.
Funding considerations are made based on how well the applicant articulates the nature of the research and education components of their sustainable agriculture grant proposals.
NCR-SARE's administrative council decides which projects will receive SARE funds. A collection of farm and non-farm citizens, the council includes a diverse mix of regional farmers and ranchers, the Cooperative Extension Service, universities, federal agencies and nonprofit organizations.
