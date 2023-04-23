Knowledge Bowl
Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School earned second place honors in the Knowledge Bowl state meet April 13-14 in Brainerd.
MVL’s score was 119.5. First-place honors when to the Melrose team for its score of 121.5.
Mankato speech teams
• Loyola High School’s speech team was among 16 that competed at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton School April 14.
Loyola placed third as a team and Tami Zwaschka was named 2A Section Coach of the year.
The following Loyola students placed in the top three and will be going to the state speech meet April 29 at Eastview High School in Apple Valley:
Gabby Monson, storytelling champion; Molly Koester and Teya Waagner, third place, duo; Cora Koester, third place, extemporaneous speaking; Matthew Soupir, third place, Great Speeches; Kairi Alm, third place, poetry; Louise Monson, third place, storytelling.
• Mankato West High School’s speech team was host to a section meet April 15.
West speakers at the meet who will be competing at state are:
Saarah Hassan, first place, drama; and Emma Steffen, third place, discussion.
West team members Desiree Maloney, place seventh in the drama category at the April 15 meet and Addi Lawrence placed seventh in the informative category at that event.
Northern State University
Area residents graduated from Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota, Dec. 10.
Chase Groh, of Mankato, and Jordan Hillesheim, of New Ulm, earned a bachelor of science degrees.
Palmer College of Chiropractic
Maxamillion Mettler, of North Mankato, was named to the 2022 trimester dean’s list for Palmer College of Chiropractic’s main campus in Davenport, Iowa.
Association of Minnesota Counties
A Sibley County program was recognized in December with an Association of Minnesota Counties 2022 County Achievement Award.
The award was presented to representatives of counties that exhibited excellence and innovation.
Leading Sibley Together is a countywide leadership cohort program that helps bridge the communities and government entities in the county to improve effectiveness in local governance and increase public participation to address local issues. The program is a partnership between the county and Extension Center for Community Vitality, along with support by municipalities, businesses and community organizations.
Milwaukee School of Engineering
Marshall Mohror, of New Ulm, and Benjamin Diedrich, of Waseca, were among students named to Milwaukee School of Engineering’s fall quarter dean’s list.
The academic honor recognizes students who earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative grade-point-averages of 3.20 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Catholic Charities
Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota is the recent recipient of a $5,000 Community Assistance Award from Altra Federal Credit Union.
Community members’ votes are used to determine the winners of the credit union’s Best Life Community Awards.
Catholic Charities will use the funds in its mission to serve poor and vulnerable people.
State Community and Technical College
Area residents were among students named to Minnesota State Community and Technical College’s fall semester president’s and dean’s lists.
Saisha Dau and Mia Williams, both of Mankato, were named to the president’s list. They earned grade-point averages of 4.0 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75% of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester.
Olivia Tanke, of Lake Crystal, and Allison Denn, of Mankato, were named to the dean’s list. They earned GPAs between 3.50 to 3.99 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75% of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester.
Minnesota State Community and Technical College’s campuses are in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.
