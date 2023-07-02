State boards
Area residents are among the governor’s recently appointed members of state boards and councils.
• Stephanie Stoeffel, of Mankato, has been reappointed to the MNsure Board of Directors. Stoeffel’s new term began June 28 and expires in May 2027.
The board creates certification requirements for insurance providers and establishes policies and procedures for public comment, the navigator program, in-person assistance program, call center and customer service.
• Tom Schmitz, of New Ulm, was named to the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission. Schmitz represents District 5. His term began June 28 and expires Jan. 1.
• Jason Bennett, a police officer from North Mankato, has been reappointed to the Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training. His new term begins July 5 and expires in January 2026.
• Kenneth Trebelhorn, of Waseca, has been reappointed to the Minnesota Assistive Technology Advisory Council. His new term begins July 5 and expires in June 2025.
The Minnesota Assistive Technology Advisory Council provides consumer-responsive, consumer-driven advice to the state of Minnesota for the planning, implementation and evaluation of activities carried out under the federal Assistive Technology Act grant. The council advises the STAR Program, which promotes access to and acquires the assistive technology people need to live, learn, work and play, including providing loans and demonstrations of assistive technology for Minnesotans with disabilities.
University of Wisconsin-River Falls
Area residents were among 722 students receiving degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls following commencement in May.
Area graduates are:
Good Thunder — Lexi Hansen, bachelor of science, animal science, Senior Merit.
Madelia — Alayna DeLaCruz, bachelor of fine arts, cum laude.
Madison Lake — Sophia Alladin, BS, business administration.
North Mankato — Molly Hodapp, BS, elementary education, summa cum laude.
St. Peter — Seth Lokensgard, BS, crop and soil science.
Sleepy Eye — Cassie Heinrichs, BS, marketing communications, magna cum laude.
University of Wisconsin-Stout
Area residents were among the students who graduated in May from University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie.
UW-Stout is Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University, with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry and career outcomes.
The area graduates are:
Cleveland — Cade Olson, bachelor of science, supply chain management.
Mankato — Leif Stout, BS computer and electrical engineering; Emma Treinen, bachelor of fine arts, industrial design; Gabrielle Vetter, master of science, clinical mental health counseling.
New Ulm — Zachary Helget, BS, business administration.
Sleepy Eye — Alexa Owens, BS, early childhood education.
Mercer University
Ashlyn Donner, of New Ulm, graduated in May from Mercer University in Georgia.
Donner, who was a student in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, received a bachelor of arts degree.
Buena Vista University
Two Courtland residents were among the more than 300 spring graduates at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa.
Hannah Marzinske graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in biomedical sciences
Elizabeth Marzinske graduated cum laude with a bachelor of arts in accounting and business.
