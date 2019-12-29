Eagle Lake
Eagle Lake Park Board’s Holiday Lights Decorating Contest winners recently were announced.
The winners are:
Best Classical Design — Jason and Lisa Hammond, 317 S. Second St.
Best Themed Design — Tom and Deb Paulson, 200 Cranberry Court.
The Griswold Award — Steve and Shannon Heitner, 216 Joan Lane.
Prizes for the winners were signs to display in their yards and customized holiday ornaments.
South Central College
Anne Willaert, director of grants and special projects for South Central College, has been named the new executive director of Apprenticeships for the American Association of Community Colleges.
AACC, the primary advocacy organization for community colleges, is based in Washington, D.C.
Willaert’s responsibilities will include administering the co-operative agreement between AACC and the U.S. Department of Labor on AACC’s initiative to increase the number of registered apprentices entering the workforce.
Through this partnership, AACC will be working with a number of colleges across the country and a number of large employer partners to create 16,000 new apprenticeships.
Before joining SCC, Willaert was director of project design and development with Minnesota State University.
