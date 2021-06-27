Dakota Meadows
Consolidated Communications recently awarded a $2,500 Dakota Meadows Middle School in North Mankato.
Funding was provided by the company’s Consolidated Connects educational grant program, in support of the school’s Project Lead the Way.
UW-Eau Claire
Karli Olsen, of Blue Earth, was among University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire students awarded degrees in December.
Olsen received a bachelor of science degree in nursing.
UW-Stevens Point
The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point conferred degrees nearly 500 graduates for the fall 2020 semester.
The graduate list included the following local students:
John Roth, of Lake Crystal, bachelor of science/resource management-wildlife education; and Mara Salfer, of North Mankato, BS/resource management-environmental education and interpretation; summa cum laude.
Riverland College
Riverland Community College, Austine, has announce the students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2020 fall president’s and dean’s lists.
To be eligible for the president’s list students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 4.0 on a 4.0 scale.
Area residents on the president’s list include:
Amboy — Samantha Friesen.
Kiester — Dylan Hemingsen.
Mankato — Russell Passmore.
New Richland — Aubrey Schlinger.
Walters — Galen Lenort.
Waseca — Jenny Arndt, Shaun Conway, Scott Tollefson.
Waterville — Garrett Cyr, Rebeka Krenik.
Wells — Paige Diekmann.
To be eligible for the dean’s list students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.
Area residents on the dean’s list include:
Blue Earth — Cassie Bell, Madison Glanzman.
Janesville — Taylor Rinehart, Megan Walz.
Kiester — Sidney Hargis, Karrissa Shave.
Le Center — Bradley O’Malley, Christopher O’Meara.
Minnesota Lake — Mary Ellen Abdo.
New Richland — Grace Cummins, Taytum Erickson, Jacob Naser.
Sleepy Eye — Nathan Jorgensen.
Springfield — Minh Pham.
St. Peter — Leah Harms.
Walters — Mason Buendorf.
Waseca — Alexis Ayers, Brandon Dahnert, Amanda Duval, Kristen Hackett, Amy Miller, Tyler Morris.
Wells — Michael Buschman, Mallory Ignaszewski, Zachary Niebuhr, Hanna Wach, Becky Widman.
UW-Oshkosh
Molly Hennig, of New Ulm, was among University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh students who qualified for the spring 2021 dean’s list.
To qualify, a student must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits and have a grade-point average of at least 3.75.
Benedictine College
Area residents were among students at Benedictine College, Atchison, Kansas, who distinguished themselves academically during the semester that ended May 15.
Moriah Lippert, of Easton, and Lucia Rynda, of Montgomery, were named to the dean’s list.
Full-time students with grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.95 are named to the list.
