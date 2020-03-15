Minnesota Connections Academy
Area residents were among K-12 students recently recognized by Minnesota Connections Academy, a statewide online school based in St. Paul, as students of the month for their achievements in and out of the virtual classroom
Scott Schlingmann of Mankato, a sophomore, was nominated by a teacher in recognition of his hard work, positive attitude and determination to succeed.
Becca Griebel of Garden City, a freshman, was nominated by a teacher in recognition of her hard work and determination to succeed in the classroom.
Montana State
Area residents were recognized for their academic achievements during the fall semester at Montana State University in Bozeman.
Belle Plaine — Gloria Lemke, dean’s list.
Mankato — Dana Bohks, dean’s list, Justin Kurtz, president’s list.
The dean’s list honors students with grade-point averages between 3.5 and 3.99.
The president’s list honors students with 4.0 GPAs.
North Dakota State
Local residents were recently named to the fall dean’s list for North Dakota State University in Fargo.
A student must earn a 3.50 grade-point average or higher on a 4.0 scale and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the dean’s list.
The area students are:
Amboy — Macy J. Rennpferd.
Belle Plaine — Alyssa J. Baker, Taylor L. Cote, Nicholas D. Feddersen, Cole T. Haller, Claire Miner, Lacy L. Walerius.
Elysian — Kate M. Best.
Gaylord — Max R. Bartels.
Good Thunder — Brianna M. Ulrich.
Janesville — Etta J. DeLong, Allison K. Schuch.
Le Center — Megan A. Wagner.
Le Sueur — Samantha A. Derner.
Madelia — Jude I. Frelich.
Mankato — Benjamin R. Graupman, Malachi J. Graupman, Kieran P. Hendel, Jennifer M. Johnson, Stephanie E. Youngs.
Minnesota Lake — Malloree E. McCarthy.
Montgomery — Caitlin R. Jakes, Jackson Nesmoe.
Mountain Lake — Mari A. Janes, Braden L. Rempel, Karen Soutthivong.
New Ulm — Gunnar A. Cowing, Wyatt P. Guggisberg, Abbey M. Lee, Alexandra J. Mages, Nathan T. Palmer, Kirsten A. Spaude, Kelby Stocker, Hannah M. Volk.
Nicollet — Halle N. Johnson.
North Mankato — Savannah K. Dorris, Rachel Olsen, Hannah L. Patenaude, Cody D. Verschelde.
St. Peter — Tate W. Alfstad, Karlie A. Hoehn.
Sleepy Eye — Lexie M. Anderson.
Truman — Cole B. Spear.
Waseca — Allison A. Breck, Jared E. Rudolph, Eric T. Sankovitz, McKenzie E. Warner, Andrew J. Weller, Zachary J. Wyffels.
Waterville — Sierra A. Wock.
South Dakota State
Area residents were named to the dean’s list for academic excellence after the fall semester at South Dakota State University in Brookings.
To earn dean’s list distinctions in SDSU’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.
Students with an asterisk received a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Amboy — Grace LaRaine Juergens, Jeffrey Michael Lewis.
- Blue Earth — Whitley Alexis Hoffmann, Jared Thomas Kennedy, Athena Marie Peterson.
Comfrey — Brandi Lyn Platz, Alexandra Vivant Toll.
- Courtland — Lucas Marshall Sieh.
- Eagle Lake — Mason Erick Arndt, Abigail Irene Dressen, Hailey Courtney Reiten.
Good Thunder — Minn. Christian James Rahn.
- Hanska — Brady Austin Ahlness, Sarah Marie Rossbach, Leah Rebecca Schmitt.
- Henderson — Logan L. Tesch.
- Janesville — Bailey Wayne Cords, Brielle Roxanne Cords, Ashley Jo Hoffman, Rebecca Lori Morgan.
Kasota — Skyler Lynn Hochstein.
- Lafayette — Kendra Dawn VanDeest.
- Madison Lake — Joseph Raymond Dembouski, Adeline Rose Guappone, Devan A. Schaefer, Dylan Michael Schons, Jack Thomas Leiferman.
- Mankato — Samantha Rosemary Bruggeman, Shelby Kay Buller, Abigail Leigh Riesgraf.
- Mapleton — Alaina Marie Corgard, Joshua Joel Moore, Nathan Price.
- Montgomery — Ryan Mitchell Hinze, Anna Jo Prchal, Brian Alexander Prchal.
New Richland — Joseph Benjamin Bushlack, Lexie Jane Ignaszewski.
- New Ulm — David Robert Berg, Dylan David Borchert, Kaila Mae Brudelie, Noah Gerald Dent, Adam Richard Franta, Nicole M. Gangelhoff, Desirae Johnette Hertling, Randy James Kral, Kristina Rose Long, Marni Lorraine Malecek, Anna Mary Mohr, Wyatt Joseph Roberts, Jenessa Sue Rothmeier, Lauren Elizabeth Schueler, Kailey Nicole Schultz, Joshua J. Seidl.
Nicollet — Travis Eugene Selby.
- North Mankato — Patrick Riley Doyle, Matthew D. Kinowski, Nathan Wayne Phinney, Meghan Marie Schaub, Lindsey Jo Theuninck.
St. James — Sara Lynn Craig, Clare Catherine Lepp, Zachary Paul Schmitz.
- St. Peter — Anakin Borden Chalin, Sean Patrick Miller, Bailey Alexander More, Emily Olivia Peterson, Jasmine Ardell Witty.
- Sleepy Eye — Gabriella Lynn Helget, Megan Marie Labat, Hannah Jo Marti, Courtney Morgan Sellner.
- Springfield — Andrew Kurt Beckman, Aaron Paul Beussman, Benjamin Richard Groebner, Katelyn Olivia Hauth, Kylie Lynn Hayden, Ashley Lynn Larson, Tyson Jay Meidl, Katie Marie Rosenstengel.
Truman — Samantha Michele Gonzalez Truman Minn. SAFES, SAHSS
Vernon Center — Matthew Stephen Roelofs, Lorna Kay Wright.
- Waseca — Bodie Allen Bice, Madison Kaelin Dulas, Cade Allen King, Logan Michael Mays, Rachel Kay Storvick, Saiveon Dyez Williamson, Dylan John Winegar.
Waterville — Spencer Donald Morsching Waterville Minn. SENGR
Wells — Taylor Marie Schultz.
Winnebago — Cole Alan Hendricksen, Christopher Gregory Jenkins.
