Madelia Class of 1961
As part of its reunion celebration, Madelia High School Class of 1961 honored its members who served in the military. A walnut-and-brass plaque honoring the 21 Vietnam-era members was presented to the city’s American Legion commander July 7. Lap Quilts of Honor were presented to 13 classmates. Classmates Audi Thurston Arndt, Mary Berg Downs, Ellen Smith King, and Jan Cunningham McCabe made the quilts.
Normandale Community College
Commencement ceremonies were May 15 to honor more than 1,300 graduates of Normandale Community College in Bloomington. Honorees included summer 2022 and fall 2022 graduates, along with the candidates for spring 2023 graduates.
Area graduates are:
Madelia — Madison Zavala, associate of science, criminal justice transfer pathway, with honors.
Mankato — Sydney Ulrick, associate of arts, liberal education, with honors.
Montgomery — Olivia Gergen, AA, liberal education, with honors.
St. Peter — Cecilia Hernandez-Ruiz, AS, data analytics, with high honors; Tom Leonhardt, AS, special education transfer pathway, with high honors.
