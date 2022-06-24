Brown County Historical Society
A corps of volunteers recently completed the restoration of vintage gas pumps project for Brown County Historical Society. The project included replicating a functioning gas station exterior circa 1938.
BCHS's gas pump project included the restoration of pumps, light standards, lights and the sign pole, the fabrication of a Shell gas station sign, installation of electrical service to the pumps and lights, installation of concrete base and the acquisition of globes for the gas pumps.
The Art Deco structure served as a gas station and service center for Retzlaff Motor Company, one of the nations’ first Dodge dealerships.
The BCHS acquired the Shell gas station and garage building, located at 12 North Broadway in New Ulm, in the 1990s. The building was repurposed for use by the BCHS.
The facility includes a collections storage area, a public meeting room, restrooms and a space for a transportation museum.
New Ulm Area Foundation Inc. provided support for the project.
UW-Stout
Shelby Wolff, of Waseca, graduated in December from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wisconsin.
Wolff earned a bachelor of science degree in special education.
Northern Illinois University
Jacob Menage, of Springfield, graduated in January from Northern Illinois University-DeKalb.
Menage earned a master of science degree in kinesiology-physical education.
U of Maryland
Global Campus
Mandy Parker, of Comfrey, earned a bachelor of science in management studies from University of Maryland Global Campus.
Parker is among UMGC's fall graduates.
Northwest Technical College
Jared Frericks, of Mankato, graduated with a diploma in electrical construction and maintenance from Northwest Technical College in Bemidji.
His degree was completed during the 2021-2022 school year.
Federated Insurance
During the month of October, Federated Insurance employees participated in an internal, company-wide, giving campaign to support the United Way. This year, generous employees pledged more than $277,000 to the United Way.
Approximately $48,000 will stay locally in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet, and Waseca counties to help fund critical programs.
State Community
and Technical College
Area residents were among fall semester graduates of Minnesota State Community and Technical College.
The college offers programs online and on its campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.
Rachel Schaub, of Elysian, earned a degree in surgical technology.
Sage Loredo-Hollon, of St. Peter, earned a degree in liberal arts and sciences.
UMN-Crookston
The Office of the Registrar at the University of Minnesota Crookston has announced a list of students who completed their degree requirements during the fall semester.
Taylor Elizabeth Barlage, of Waseca, earned a bachelor of science in equine business management.
Zachry David Olson, of Waterville, earned a BS in marketing.
Baylor University
Baylor University in Waco, Texas, celebrated nearly 1,800 graduates who received their degrees during summer and fall commencement ceremonies.
The graduates include Kyle Nash, of Mankato.
In August, Nash completed his doctor of philosophy degree in information systems from Baylor's graduate school.
Ethan Kurtz, of Mankato, was among students named to the dean’s academic honor list for the summer and fall 2021 semesters at Baylor University.
The dean's list recognizes Baylor undergraduates who earned minimum semester grade-point averages of 3.70 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.