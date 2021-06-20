Augustana University
Commencement ceremonies were May 21-22 for Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Graduates from the area include:
Blue Earth — Jared Theodore Armon, bachelor of arts; Samantha Marie Barslou, bachelor of science (summa cum laude).
Henderson — Aiden Nelson Ladd, BA.
Lake Crystal — Kori Ann Schaffer, BS.
Le Sueur — Laura Sue Schwartz, BA.
Mankato — Makenna Rose Allen, BA; Logan Lee Swanson, BA.
New Ulm — Taylor Kaaren Wolf, BS.
North Mankato — Casey Ann Schultz, BA; Megan Lauren Westphal, BS (cum laude).
St. Peter — Evan Mathew Furst, BA; Claire Christine Thompson, BS (summa cum laude)
Springfield — Samuel James Baier, BA; Kylee Ruth Wells, BA (summa cum laude).
Graduate degrees:
St. Peter — Stephanie Elizabeth Evans, master of education.
Waterville — Skyler David Petry, master of arts.
U.S. Naval Academy
Allison Taylor, of Madison Lake, recently completed four years of academic, physical and professional military training at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
Taylor graduated with a bachelor of science degree in oceanography and a commission as a U.S. Navy ensign. She is a graduate of Mankato East High School.
At the academy Taylor was a member of the women’s volleyball team.
Early Literacy Grant Program
Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation recently awarded 23,622 children’s books valued at $420,472 to 47 organizations through its Early Literacy Grant Program. This grant supports early literacy efforts that enhance school readiness for children birth to age 5 by providing children with books.
The books were awarded in partnership with Capstone and ABDO, Mankato-based publishers of children’s books and digital products and services. In 2002, Capstone helped launch the BookStart program, working with SMIF to distribute thousands of books to children in the region over a period of 15 years. In 2018, the Early Literacy Grant was formed as a new collaborative effort between SMIF and the two publishers to put even more books into the hands of children. SMIF has previously partnered with both companies on collectively distributing more than 100,000 books across the region through grants and programming.
The following area organizations were awarded grants:
Elysian Area Library; Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Public Schools; Kiwanis Clubs of Southern Minnesota; Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools; Madelia Public Schools; Minnesota Valley Action Council, Mankato; Most Holy Redeemer Catholic School, Montgomery; New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Public Schools; New Ulm Public Schools; St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, North Mankato; Sibley County Daycare Association; Sleepy Eye Public Schools; Tri-City United Early Childhood Initiative, Montgomery; Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Public Schools; Wells Public Library.
University of Minnesota- Twin Cities
The following students have been named to the 2020 fall semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities:
To qualify for the list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 or higher grade-point average.
Amboy — Georgia Pederson.
Blue Earth — Grace Leland, Delaney Zierke.
Garden City — Samuel Germscheid, Brooke Pahl.
Kasota — Whitny Fowlds, Kaden Oeltjenbruns.
Lake Crystal — Aiden Begnaud.
Le Center — Mariah Fournier.
Le Sueur — Evan Eibs.
Madison Lake — Chase Fingerson.
Mankato — Claire Attarian, Jameson Auger, Haley Birkholz, Jackson Bohl, Ryan Buendorf, Jerrid Buhs, Nora Coughlan, Jennifer Dauer, Luke Drummer, Peyton Duncan, Trey Feuerhelm, Katelyn Flatgard, Ella Gavin, Noah Haefner, Jace Hague, Grant Hermer, Jared Miller, Abigail Pleiss, Madison Plemens-Schunk, Mackenzie Reynolds, Kiara Riehl, Noah Roe, Matthew Salzle, Corey Schneider, Marissa Starkey, Cole Theobald, Parker Theobald, Alex Volk, Hannah Weng, Madelyn Wolf, Tage Wrage.
Montgomery — Cecelia Rynda.
New Richland — Madison Piepho, Autumn Ress.
New Ulm — Emma Bute, Samantha Guldan, Jacob Hanson, Heidi Hoffman, Gabriel Knowles, Emma Maudal, Brendan O’Brien, Connor Schaper, Rebecca Schwarz, Elise Webb.
Nicollet — Anna Holmin.
North Mankato — Alexander Backman, Briann Banwart, Samuel Cesafsky, James Dahlvang, Grace Dehen, Amber Frederick, Gretta Goertzen, Lucas Guo, Kristina Jones Riquelme, Kevin Krahmer, Tory Lindblom, Catherine Mahowald, Jordan Schmitt.
St. Clair — Brian Hughes.
St. James — Callie Radenbaugh.
St. Peter — Leif Annexstad, Matthias Annexstad, Zack Annexstad, Rebecca Johnson, Mathew Meixner, Marlen Ramirez, Nicholas Seitzer, Evan Skinner, Rafat Solaiman, Maggie Wang, Sophia Weelborg.
Sleepy Eye — Alexa Weiss.
Springfield — Sarah Dunn.
Waseca — Chloe Armendariz, Thomas Donelan, Jessalyn Dvorak, Ian Knoll, Blake Wendland.
Wells — Danica Via Holmseth, Logan Stenzel.
Winnebago — Madison Oelke.
