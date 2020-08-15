Nicollet County Extension
Bonnie Compart, of rural Nicollet, and her sons, Dean, Chris and Jim, have been selected as Nicollet County’s 2020 Farm Family of the Year. They were chosen by a group of past recipients of the honor that highlights families that exemplify what makes Minnesota agriculture strong.
The Comparts, one of about 80 families being honored statewide by the University of Minnesota, operate a hog farm that dates back to the 1950s.
Bonnie and her late husband, Richard, met through their participation in local 4-H swine projects.
The family transformed their operation in 2001 with the introduction of Compart Family Farms premium Duroc Pork.
LSS Meals
Lutheran Social Service Meals program recently received a $4,000 donation from Consolidated Communications.
The money was used to purchase a freezer to be used to store food at the Gus Johnson Plaza meal site in Mankato.
St. Catherine University
Montgomery residents Anna Franek and Debra Skluzacek, both students at St. Catherine University, recently were initiated into the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society.
The honor society recognizes students for outstanding academic achievement in a broad curriculum in the liberal arts and sciences.
Oregon State University
Rebecca J. Lambert, of Mankato, graduated in June from Oregon State University-Corvallis.
Lambert earned a doctor of philosophy degree in women, gender and sexuality studies.
St. John’s
Two area residents recently graduated from St. John’s University in Collegeville.
Kim Huynh, of Mankato, received a bachelor of arts degree in biology.
Sean Willaert, of North Mankato, received a bachelor of arts degree in psychology.
Buena Vista
Area residents recently graduated from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa.
Kayanna Wibben, of New Richland, earned a bachelor of science in biomedical sciences.
Ella Wiebusch, of St. Peter, graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts in digital media.
John Foss, of St. James, graduated with a bachelor of arts in social work.
