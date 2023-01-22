Augustana-Rock Island
Allison Schmoll, of Madison Lake, graduated May 22 from Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois.
Schmoll majored in accounting and business administration-finance.
Boston University
Anna Natrakul, of Mankato, graduated in May from Boston University.
Natrakul received a bachelor of arts degree in biology with a specialization in cell biology, molecular biology and genetics. She also completed her keystone project as part of Boston University’s Kilachand Honors College program and graduated summa cum laude.
University of Northern Colorado
Abby Tarrant, of Janesville, was among students at the University of Northern Colorado-Greeley named to the 2021-22 dean’s list.
The academic honor is for students who earned a combined grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during at least two academic semesters and completed a minimum of 24 semester hours.
St. Cloud Technical and Community College
St. Cloud Technical and Community College recently recognized students for their academic achievement during the spring semester. Students with grade-point averages of 4.0 were named to the president’s list. Those with GPAs between 3.5 to 3.99 were named to the dean’s list.
Area residents honored are:
Comfrey — Molly Carnell, president’s list
New Ulm — Megan Jewison, president’s list; Samuel Poquette, president’s list.
St. Peter — Ritsuko White, dean’s list.
University of Minnesota -Twin Cities
The University of Minnesota Twin Cities has announced its dean’s list for the 2022 spring semester.
To qualify for the academic honor, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade-point average.
Area residents who received the honors include:
Blue Earth — Alyssa P. Ripley, Tate Thielfoldt.
Bricelyn — Kamron L. Legred.
Cleveland — Garrison W. Rushing, William J. Wencl.
Garden City — Brooke Pahl.
Good Thunder — Payton J. Conover, Bryan L. Garlow.
Janesville — Sadie L. Staloch, Katey J. Witt.
Le Center — Alexis A. Neubauer, Nikaija R. Young.
Le Sueur — Taylor C. Hartmann.
Madelia — Briana Ardolf.
Madison Lake — Chase C. Fingerson, Allison N. Neyers, Alex M. Prochaska.
Mankato — Ryan H. Abbas, Briann E. Banwart, Tom E. Bibbee, Haley S. Birkholz, Jackson Bohl, Aaron R. Brennan, Jamie G. Carpenter, CaleyAnn C. Clobes, Nora E. Coughlan, Truly Q. Evans, Trey Feuerhelm, Brylie J. Fladland, Katelyn E. Flatgard, William L. Gronewald, Cameron Grund, Noah M. Haefner, Mckenna K. Hebeisen, Grant M. Hermer, Emma S. Hopp, Jackson D. Keller, Mariah Kreykes, Alexa N. Lewis, Julie Lin, Jared M. Miller, Caden T. Oltman, Madison Plemens-Schunk, Mykayla M. Rasmussen, Mackenzie A. Reynolds, Noah Roe, Benjamin S. Stevens, Callie J. Stevermer, Madelyn L. Wolf, Tage O. Wrage.
New Richland — Cambria K. Nissen.
New Ulm — Isaac Blumhoefer, Margaret Fliszar, Max W. Gieseke, Samantha J. Guldan, Jacob C. Hanson, Heidi L. Hoffman, Emma A. Maudal, Ellidi K. Mielke, Connor B. Schaper, Rebecca M. Schwarz, Connor W. Slette.
Nicollet — Anna E. Holmin.
North Mankato — Alexander C. Backman, Mattea P. Burmeister, Grace Dehen, Lucas L. Guo, Genesis L. Jackson, Elli E. Kim, Maya R. Lach, Garret M. Laskey, Alanna L. Pohlman, Mallory J. Rotchadl, Alix A. Wolf.
St. Peter — Lane Alfstad, Maansi Bhakta, Mia V. Hansen, Rebecca C. Johnson, Madison E. More, Seth C. Reicks, Evan A. Skinner.
Waseca — Chloe Armendariz, Ian D. Knoll, Ella M. Pehrson, Cole Schaal, Blake R. Wendland, Abe J. Zafft.
Wells — Arianne M. Schaper, Logan W. Stenzel.
Riverland Community College
Riverland Community College in Austin has announced the names of students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2022 spring president’s and dean’s lists.
To be eligible for the president’s list students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 4.0 on a 4.0 scale. For the dean’s list students must have completed 12 credits per semester with letter grades and have earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.
Area residents name to the lists include:
Blue Earth — Anthony Carr, president’s list; Kelvin Jackson, dean’s list.
Elysian — Tyler Brekke, dean’s list; Taylor Cooke, dean’s list; Cody Weise, dean’s list.
Janesville — Taya Melchior, president’s list.
Le Center — Marvin Deneffe, dean’s list; Christopher OMeara, dean’s list.
Mankato — Samantha Dimmel, president’s list; Jett Oachs, dean’s list; Russell Passmore, president’s list.
New Richland — Hannah Budach, dean’s list; Isaiah Grube, president’s list; Lucas Herrmann, dean’s list; Olivia Kofstad, dean’s list; Kalli Nelson, dean’s list; Chancellor Olson, president’s list.
New Ulm — Jaden Domeier, president’s list.
Waseca — Teagan Dann, dean’s list; Jason Eustice, dean’s list; Drew Harguth, dean’s list; Alicia Kelly, dean’s list; Connor Lantsberger, dean’s list; Camryn McQuery, president’s list; Troy Mitzel, president’s list; Matthew Olsem, dean’s list.
Waterville — Garrett Cyr, dean’s list; Andrea Ramirez-Hernandez, dean’s list.
Wells — Nathan Bichler, dean’s list; Jolene Carlson, president’s list; Jeremiah Schwartz, dean’s list.
Winnebago — Leona Fuller, dean’s list.
University of North Dakota
The University of North Dakota-Grand Forks has posted its list of spring commencement graduates.
The graduates include these local residents:
Blue Earth — Lauren L. Schoenfelder, communications.
Mankato — Andrea Tacheny, nursing.
Montgomery — Dayna Jones, social work.
New Ulm — Kjerstin Drugan, psychology; Derek Rieke, nursing; Jacob Todd, mechanical engineering.
North Mankato — Karolann Tollefson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.