Scarlet Invitational
Mankato West High School speakers were hosts to the Scarlet Invitational Feb. 20.
West team member Brennan Houlihan received first-place honors in the discussion competition; Emma Steffans placed fifth.
First-place honors in original oratory were awarded to West's Lalayna Jones.
The following Mankato East Speech Team competitors earned awards at the speech tournament:
Gavin Davis, first-place, extemporaneous speaking (varsity); Grace Guetschow, first-place, drama (varsity); Olivia Moeller, first-place, storytelling (varsity); Bryn Ashland, second place, original oratory (novice); Jackie Quach, second place, extemporaneous reading (varsity); Jayne Satre, second place, drama (novice); Claire Burman, fourth place, extemporaneous reading (varsity); Naomi DeRosier, fourth place, drama (novice); Mary Ngo, fifth place, original oratory (varsity); Maggy Rusche, sixth place, extemporaneous reading (varsity).
Crusader Classic
The Loyola Crusader Classic Speech Meet was Feb. 13. Loyola placed 12th out of 21 schools in the virtual tournament.
The following Loyola students placed:
Sadie Blace — first place, varsity, discussion; Colin Kirshner — first place, novice, humor; Daniel Backman — first place, novice, storytelling; Abby Moses — first place, novice, informative speaking; Sawyer Ettesvold — second place, novice, humor; Addy Maxfield — second place, prose; Molly Koester — fifth place, novice, extemporaneous reading; Cora Koester — sixth place, varsity, great speeches.
The following Mankato East students placed:
Gavin Davis — first place, extemporaneous speaking; Grace Guestchow — first place, dramatic interpretation; Jackie Quach — first place, extemporaneous reading; Olivia Moeller — second place, storytelling; Jayne Satre — second place, dramatic interpretation; Bryn Ashland — fifth place, original oratory.
The following Mankato West Speech team members placed:
Lalayna Jones — first place, original oratory; Brennan Houlihan — second place, discussion; Emma Steffans — third place, discussion; Hazel Tweten — fifth place, informative; Thomas Kane — fifth place, extemporaneous speaking; Klara Lybeck — fourth place, humorous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.