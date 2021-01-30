St. Casimir’s School
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day students from United South Central School’s Family, Career and Community Leaders visited the classrooms of St. Casimir’s School in Wells to read about King to the elementary students. The readings honored King’s teachings.
Chloe Lutteke visited the second-fourth grade homeroom and read “A Picture Book of Martin Luther King Jr.”
The high school students also presented an opportunity to spread kindness through a Kindness Chain. The paper chain was created by students who added a link each time they complete an act of kindness.
Tri-City United School
Heidi Veazie, of Montgomery, was recently awarded a top honor from the state Veterans of Foreign Wars organization.
Veazie, who teaches social studies at Tri-City United School District, received the VFW Citizenship Education Teacher for Grades 9-12.
She was sponsored by the Montgomery VFW.
William and Mary
William Chadwick, of Le Sueur, graduated in June from the College of William and Mary at Williamsburg, Virginia.
Chadwick earned a bachelor of science degree.
Unversity of Minnesota Crookston
The University of Minnesota Crookston recently announced its list of fall 2020 graduates. Students completed their degree requirements during the fall session 2020.
Victoria Alyssa Dahle, of Waseca, earned a bachelor of science in animal science.
Sagan Mary King, of Winnebago, earned a BS in agricultural business.
Clarion University
Tessa Hall, of St. James, graduated in December from Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
Hall earned in a degree in library science.
Baldwin Wallace University
Lauren Senden, of North Mankato, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio.
Students who achieve grade-point averages of 3.6 are placed on the dean’s list.
Rochester Community and Technical College
Area residents graduated from Rochester Community and Technical College at the conclusion of the 2020 spring and summer semesters.
Spring semester graduates include:
Jeremiah Colon, of Lake Crystal, building utilities mechanic.
Samuel Ehlers, of Le Center, law enforcement skills, high honors.
Spencer Claude, of Mankato, carpentry, honors.
Summer semester graduates include:
Ashlie Morgan, of Mankato, workplace communication, honors.
Brenda Harpestad, of Wells, associate of applied science, health information technology, honors.
Bemidji State University
Area residents earned degrees from Bemidji State University at the conclusion of the spring 2020 semester.
The local graduates are:
Cleveland — Jackson Feddema, bachelor of science.
Eagle Lake — Samuel Stevermer, bachelor of science, cum laude; Daniel Wills, BS.
Good Thunder — Victoria Kruggel, BS, cum laude.
Madison Lake — Anna Brielmaier, BS.
Mankato — Baily Hullopeter, BS, cum laude.
North Mankato — Alex Schubbe, bachelor of applied science, magna cum laude.
Waseca — Andrew Burns, BS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.