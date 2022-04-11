State Knowledge Bowl
Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School advanced to the State Knowledge Bowl Meet April 7-8 at Cragun's Resort in Brainerd.
MVL took fifth place with a score of 108.5 at the meet. Twenty four Class A schools participated.
Speech section meets
Mankato West High School's speech team was host to a section meet April 9. Sixteen teams copeted in the tournament. Loyola placed fifth overall.
Mankato West students who participated in the meet include:
Saarah Hassan — first place, drama.
Emma Steffen — second place, discussion.
Addi Lawrence — second place, informative.
Thomas Kane — sixth place, extemporaneous speaking.
Hassan, Steffen and Lawrence are eligible to compete in the upcoming state meet.
Loyola High School's speech team competed at sections April 8 in Janesville.
The following student competitors placed in the top six:
Cora Koester — fourth place, extemporaneous speaking.
Collin Kirschner — fifth place, humorous.
Grace Monson — fifth place, storytelling.
Gabe McCarty — sixth place, informative speaking.
The following competitors from Loyola placed in the top three and will be going to state competition April 23 at Eastview High School in Apple Valley.
Duram Kelly — second place, creative expression.
Kendra Schroeder — second place, storytelling.
Kathryn Huisken — third place, discussion.
Farm to School grants
Schools within the region's counties are among recent recipients of Minnesota Department of Agriculture Farm to School grants. The grants are to be used to develop programs that provide local, nutritious school meals.
The program's First Bite mini grants are intended for school districts that have little to no experience with local procurement as part of a Farm to School programing.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Public Schools is the recipient of a $5,000 First Bite grant.
AGRI Farm to School Full Tray grants are intended for school districts that have some Farm to School experience and want to grow their programming and expand local procurement from Minnesota producers.
The amount of funding each district is eligible for is based on the number of reimbursable lunches and breakfasts served in October 2019. The maximum award that a school district may apply for is $35,000; the minimum is $2,500. A 1-to-1 cash match is required.
New Ulm Area Catholic Schools is the recipient of a Full Tray grant totaling $4,630.
New Prague Area Schools, which includes students from Le Sueur County in its population, was awarded a Full Tray grant totaling $26,750.
U of M-Crookston
New Ulm residents Johanna Stelljes and Mara Weisensel were among students named to the fall semester chancellor's list for the University of Minnesota-Crookston.
To qualify for a place on the list, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 4.0 grade point average.
FFA Foundation
The Minnesota FFA Foundation announced the 35 Minnesota students who will receive the James W. Tracy scholarship. The scholarship is available to Minnesota students who are enrolled or planning to enroll in an accredited post-secondary school and pursuing a degree in agriculture.
The scholarship is scored on leadership, involvement, agriculture interest and financial need.
Area recipients are:
Heidi Hoffman, a student at New Ulm Cathedral High School;
Noah Klaseus, a student at St. Peter High School;
Nadia Phillips, a student at Mankato East High School.
Recipients will have the opportunity to be recognized for their scholarship at the 2022 Minnesota FFA State Convention April 26 in Minneapolis.
Wartburg College
Wartburg College, Waverly, Iowa, has recognized 509 students to its fall term dean's list.
Those recognized earned cumulative grade-point averages of 3.5 or higher in at least four course credits during the term. Three of the four course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.
Area honorees are:
New Ulm — Annika Anderson and Hunter Sehr.
St. Peter — Madison Abels.
