Northern State University
Spring commencement ceremonies were May 7 for graduates of Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
NSU spring graduates from the area are:
Emily Schumacher, of Mankato, bachelor of science in biology, allied health certificate; magna cum laude.
Dalton Foley, of New Ulm, master of science in education, sport performance and leadership.
Brown County Historical Society
Brown County Historical Society recently was awarded a Minnesota historical and cultural heritage grant for $8,691 as part of an ongoing inventory of the society’s artifact collection.
The project will inventory, catalog, and photograph more than 1,800 objects housed in the Brown County Museum’s collection storage room. The objects will include fine art pieces as well as mixed household, business, and military artifacts from the late 19th and 20th centuries.
Two temporary contractors will be hired to complete the inventory. The contractors will enter information on each artifact into the society’s electronic collections database before photographing and repacking the artifacts into their storage boxes.
The grant is funded by an appropriation to the Minnesota Historical Society from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Aaron Walechka, of Janesville, is among recent spring graduates of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Walechka earned a degree in mechanical engineering.
