Minnesota Valley Lutheran
Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School seniors Isaiah Rogotzke and Isaiah Carlovsky recently were named semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. They are among more than 16,000 semifinalists selected by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation to continue in the competition for scholarships that total almost $28 million.
To be considered for a merit scholarship award, students must score high enough on the October PSAT/NMSQT that they take in their junior year. Semifinalists are the highest scoring entrants in each state and represent less than the top 1% of each state’s high school seniors.
UW-Platteville
Aaron Walechka, of Janesville, is among recent spring graduates of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Walechka earned a degree in mechanical engineering.
Alexandria Technical
& Community College
More than 600 graduates were honored during the 2021-2022 academic year at Alexandria Technical & Community College. Spring commencement ceremonies were May 11.
Area graduates are:
Good Thunder — David Clobes, certificate, professional truck driver.
Le Center — Adam Fredrickson, diploma, carpentry.
Mankato — Jay Manders, certificate, retail management.
Minnesota Lake — Jacob Sieberg, associate of applied science degree-mechatronics.
Montgomery — Jack Sladek, diploma, carpentry.
New Ulm — Jacob Bertrang, diploma, welding technology; Michelle Gruber, AAS, fashion management and marketing and sales management; Russell Hellendrung, diploma, welding technology; Michael Kotzer, certificate, law enforcement skills.
Nicollet — Abbigail Voges, associate of science, early childhood education.
Sleepy Eye — Maranda Braulick, AAS, communication art and design; Ashtyn Tauer, AAS, medical laboratory technician.
Springfield — Andrew Baumann, diploma, carpentry; Dylan Rubey, AAS, business management; Dylan Rubey, certificate, retail management; McKenzie Thorston, AAS, law enforcement.
Vernon Center — Isaac Johnson, diploma, carpentry.
Northern State University
Spring commencement ceremonies were May 7 for graduates of Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
NSU spring graduates from the area are:
Emily Schumacher, of Mankato, bachelor of science in biology, allied health certificate; magna cum laude.
Dalton Foley, of New Ulm, master of science in education, sport performance and leadership.
