Knowledge Bowl
The Region Nine Knowledge Bowl virtual meet took place March 16. In Class A competition, 12 teams competed for two spots at the state meet.
The area team's results are:
First place — Minnesota Valley Lutheran Team Black, 87.
Second place — Sleepy Eye Team Black, 51.
Third place — Cathedral High School Team Fire, 49.
Fourth place — MVL Team Blue, 49.
Fifth place — Sleepy Eye Team White, 45.
Mankato speech results
Several Mankato Area Public Schools students earned awards at recent virtual speech tournaments.
Mankato East junior Gavin Davis placed second in both the international and U.S. categories of extemporaneous speaking in the Southern Minnesota NSDA national qualifier tournament. Davis will compete in the National Speech and Debate Association Tournament in June.
• The Mankato East team took third in the team sweepstakes at the Owatonna Huskies Speech Tournament March 13. East High School's winners are: Grace Guestchow — first place, drama; Kalan Kenward — second place, humorous; Jackie Quach — third place, extemporaneous reading; Tufah Dahir — fourth place, original oratory; Olivia Moeller — fourth place, storytelling; Kate Laven — fifth place, storytelling; Claire Burman — sixth place, extemporaneous reading.
The following Mankato East speech students competed in the MSHSL Section 2AA subsection tournament March 15 and will advance to the Section 2AA section tournament April 10:
Drama — Grace Guestchow, Naomi DeRosier, Jayne Satre.
Extemporaneous reading — Maggy Rusche, Jackie Quach.
Extemporaneous speaking — Gavin Davis.
Humorous — Kalan Kenward.
Original Oratory — Mary Ngo, Tufah Dahir.
Storytelling — Olivia Moeller, Kate Laven.
The following Mankato East speech team members placed in the Big 9 Speech Tournament March 17:
Claire Burman, first place, extemporaneous reading; Grace Guestchow, second, drama; Naomi DeRosier, third, drama; Gavin Davis, third place, extemporaneous speaking; Olivia Moeller, third place, storytelling; Jayne Satre, fourth place, drama; Jackie Quach, fifth place, extemporaneous reading; and Kate Laven, fifth place, storytelling.
• Mankato West Speech team members competed in the St. Clair Cyclone virtual meet March 13. West High School's winner are: Lalayna Jones — first, original oratory; Thomas Kane — second place, extemporaneous speaking; Vincent Benzmiller — second place, discussion; Brennan Houlihan — third, discussion; Hazel Tweten — fifth place, informative; Gavin Holmes — sixth place, drama.
West Speech team members advanced from the subsection meet March 15 to the section meet to be held April 10 are:
Drama — Gavin Holmes.
Extemporaneous speaking — Thomas Kane.
Discussion — Brennan Houlihan.
Humorous — Klara Lybeck.
Original oratory — Ryan Berlin.
The following West students competed in the Big 9 Speech Conference Meet March 16 at Red Wing:
Conference champion Klara Lybeck received first-place honors in the humorous category; Brennan Houlihan — fifth place, discussion; Emma Steffen — third place, discussion; Thomas Kane — extemporaneous speaking, fifth place; Hazel Tweten — sixth place, informative.
Fuel Your School
Nicollet Public Schools recently was picked as one of 55 winners in Hy-Vee Inc.'s Fuel Your School Sweepstakes.
Throughout January, customers participated in the sweepstakes that provided donations of up to $500 for schools within Hy-Vee's eight-state region.
Concordia College
Concordia College in Moorhead announced the names of students placed on the dean's honor list for the first semester.
To qualify for this designation, students must carry a minimum of 12 semester credits and have grade-point averages of at least a 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.
Area residents on the list include:
Belle Plaine — Allison Hennes.
Blue Earth — Gunnar Fering.
Mankato — Grace Henry.
New Ulm — Abbey Frauenholtz.
St. Peter — Elijah Hunt, Xenia Loredo-Hollon.
Waseca — Autum Broughten.
Brown County Historical Society
A Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage grant for $8,982 recently was awarded to Brown County Historical Society in New Ulm. The funds will be used to inventory, catalog and photograph objects housed in the Brown County Museum’s artifact storage spaces.
This project is the second phase of a five-year comprehensive inventory of the 16,000 artifacts in BCHS’ artifact collection.
FFA Hall of Fame
Two area residents have been named to the Minnesota FFA Alumni Association and Foundation's Hall of Fame.
Michael Dove, of New Ulm, and Mary Hoffmann, of Sleepy Eye, were recognized for their contributions and service to agriculture/agribusiness, to education in agriculture and to FFA.
Dove and Hoffmann were among nine 2021 inductees introduced March 6 during the organization's annual meeting.
