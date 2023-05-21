Mankato Rotary
Students on speech and debate teams were recently honored by Mankato Rotary. High school students representing Mankato East, Mankato West and Loyola Catholic School were presented scholarships during an annual Rotary luncheon event Wednesday at the Courtyard by Marriott in Mankato.
Seniors from all three schools who participated in speech and debate this season were awarded a $300 scholarship and given a chance to discuss their craft at the luncheon.
Recipients for the 2023 academic year are:
• Maggy Rusche, Mankato East; speech.
• Victor Mackey, Mankato East, speech and debate.
• Louise Monson, Loyola, speech.
• Emma Steffen, Mankato West, speech and debate.
• Klara Lybeck, Mankato West, speech.
• Desiree Maloney, Mankato West, speech.
The coaches for the three schools also were recognized: Jennelle Zarn and Melanie Schmidt of Mankato East; Amanda Abel and Joy Drexler or Mankato West; and Tamara Zwaschka of Loyola.
The club has recognized outstanding speech students for more than 50 years.
State Community
and Technical College
Area residents were among students named to Minnesota State Community and Technical College’s fall semester president’s and dean’s lists.
Saisha Dau and Mia Williams, both of Mankato, were named to the president’s list. They earned grade-point averages of 4.0 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75% of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester.
Olivia Tanke, of Lake Crystal, and Allison Denn, of Mankato, were named to the dean’s list. They earned GPAs between 3.50 to 3.99 while completing a minimum of six college-level credits and 75% of the courses in which they enrolled for the semester.
Minnesota State Community and Technical College’s campuses are in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.
University of Minnesota-Crookston
The University of Minnesota-Crookston has announced students who were named to its fall academic lists.
Area residents named to the chancellor’s list are:
Courtland — Teddy Giefer.
New Ulm — Johanna Stelljes, Mara Weisensel.
To qualify for the chancellor’s list, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 4.0 grade-point average.
Tonya Klinkner, of Madelia, was named to the fall semester dean’s list.
Students named to the list completed 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 or higher GPA.
University of Dubuque
Avery Flowers, of Mankato, was named to the fall semester dean’s list for the University of Dubuque in Iowa.
Full-time students in good academic standing who earn a term grade-point average of 3.5 or above are eligible for the academic honor.
