Rural Finance Authority
Brent Kelsey, of Lake Crystal, is among recent appointees named by Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan to serve on state boards and councils.
Kelsey was named to the Minnesota Rural Finance Authority. His term expires Jan. 4, 2027.
Minnesota Rural Finance Authority develops the state's agricultural resources by extending credit on farm real estate security and depreciable agricultural property.
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Brianna Krumwiede, of Lake Crystal, was among students who received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during a commencement ceremony Dec. 18.
Krumwiede graduated from the College of Letters and Science with a master of arts degree in library and information studies.
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded 42 degrees in May.
Local residents who received degrees and their fields of study are:
Mankato — Jack Brown, bachelor of business administration, business administration and art; Jack Frederick, bachelor of science, psychology.
New Richland — Brooke Wobschall, BBA, accounting.
New Ulm — Michelle Rosenhamer, BBA, accounting
St. Peter — Sophia Lee, bachelor of science in nursing; Mikinley Prafke, BBA, management.
Waterville — Megan Schmitz, bachelor of arts, communication.
Bemidji State University
Bemidji State University student Merideth Klingbeil, of Wells, was a cast member in Bemidji State Opera Theater’s production of “The 1950s in Three Short Operas” performed Feb. 24-26.
Klingbeil played the role of Sally in “A Hand of Bridge.”
Luther College
The spring dean's list has been announced for Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. To receive the academic honor, a student must earn a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale.
Area residents named to the list are:
Eagle Lake — Megan Frutiger.
Le Sueur — Darbi Dunning, Kylie Dunning, Lane Schwarz.
Mankato — Ana Goellner.
New Ulm — Allie Anderson.
Springfield — Eva Mark.
Waterville — Brianna Highum.
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,350 undergraduate students for attaining high-grade point averages during the fall semester of the 2022-2023 academic year.
Signe Alger, of St. Peter, was honored for achieving a GPA between 3.5 and 3.74.
Personalized certificates of scholastic achievement are sent to those who earned highest honors distinction.
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Area residents were among students named to the dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall semester ending December.
Qualification for the dean's list is limited to students who have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade-point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.
Local honorees include:
Courtland — Molly Scheid.
Eagle Lake — Madison Daly.
Good Thunder — Liz Nachreiner.
Kasota — Adrian Schmalzriedt.
Le Center — Josie Plut.
Madison Lake — Sydney Prybylla, Ellie Wilde.
Mankato — Charleigh Hanson, Anna Lancaster.
Mapleton — Annalivia Bair.
Montgomery — Laney Dahlke.
New Richland — Olivia Christopherson.
New Ulm — Erin Gleisner, Haley Messenger.
North Mankato — Matthew Birkmaier, Benjamin Ellingworth, Alexandra Huiras, Kayde McMannis, Derek Roberts.
St. Clair — Sarah Terry.
St. Peter — Brielle Bushaw, Stella Ewert, Lauren Feder, Noah Gassman, Kiki Krueger, Jack Leonard, Reese Portugue, Brooklyn Swenson.
Waseca — Ximena Herrera.
Wells — Nolan Magnuson.
