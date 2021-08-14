UW-Madison

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the dean's list for the spring semester.

To be eligible for the dean's list, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester.

The following area residents received this honor:

Mankato — Marah Bengtson, Meghan Draheim, Lily Follansbee, Ellie Guillemette, Nathan Loayza.

North Mankato — Melina Lobitz, Kate Nelson.

St. James — Elizabeth Asendorf.

Waterville — Marina Kerekes.

University of Sioux Falls

The University of Sioux Falls has announced its spring dean's list.

Area residents receiving the academic honor are:

Cleveland — Krista Goerger.

Eagle Lake — Megan Burrows.

Madelia — Maxwell Johnson.

Madison Lake — Lexi Miller.

Mankato — Emily Wilson.

Montgomery — Gavin Dykstra.

New Ulm — Lauren Mages.

North Mankato — Dawson Davito.

St. James — Desirae Mortenson.

Springfield — Arynzi Rabb, Brittany Rogotzke, Hana Anderson.

Winnebago — Tristan Taylor.

