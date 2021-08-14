UW-Madison
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the dean's list for the spring semester.
To be eligible for the dean's list, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester.
The following area residents received this honor:
Mankato — Marah Bengtson, Meghan Draheim, Lily Follansbee, Ellie Guillemette, Nathan Loayza.
North Mankato — Melina Lobitz, Kate Nelson.
St. James — Elizabeth Asendorf.
Waterville — Marina Kerekes.
University of Sioux Falls
The University of Sioux Falls has announced its spring dean's list.
Area residents receiving the academic honor are:
Cleveland — Krista Goerger.
Eagle Lake — Megan Burrows.
Madelia — Maxwell Johnson.
Madison Lake — Lexi Miller.
Mankato — Emily Wilson.
Montgomery — Gavin Dykstra.
New Ulm — Lauren Mages.
North Mankato — Dawson Davito.
St. James — Desirae Mortenson.
Springfield — Arynzi Rabb, Brittany Rogotzke, Hana Anderson.
Winnebago — Tristan Taylor.
