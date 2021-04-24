VFW essay contest
New Ulm Middle School student Cullen Slette recently won both the Veterans of Foreign Wars' local and district 2020/2021 Patriot's Pen essay contests.
The eighth grader received $100 as the local winner and $200 for his performance at the district level.
He is the son of Trevor and Katie Slette, of New Ulm.
Patriot's Pen is an annual youth essay program open to students in grades 6 through 8 and the topic varies year to year.
VSO lobbies
for legislation
Blue Earth County Veteran Service Officer Michael McLaughlin was in Washington, D.C., earlier this month representing the National Association of County Veterans Officers regarding the proposed legislation War Fighters Act S.952.
McLaughlin has served as the legislative chairman for the NACVSO since 2017. As its chairman, he has worked with the staff of two senators to introduce and support legislation granting presumption of exposure to burn pits and other toxins, and service connection for veterans who served in the Middle East between Aug. 2, 1990, and the present.
Lake Crystal
Wellcome Memorial
The National Honor Society recently announced that Amelia Lawver, a high school senior at Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, has been selected as an NHS Scholarship semifinalist.
Lawver was chosen from nearly 10,000 applicants and will receive a $3,200 scholarship toward higher education.
Since 1946, more than $19 million in scholarships have been awarded to outstanding NHS senior members to support college access and student success. The scholarship program is supported by the parent organization of NHS, the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
At LCWM, Lawver has served as NHS vice president, student council president, a community education piano teacher, Honor Band participant and she is a music contest winner.
She plans to attend Bethel University in St. Paul this fall.
Loyola Catholic
School Speech
Loyola Catholic School's speech team members competed April 16 at the 2A Section Speech tournament, a virtual event hosted by Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton School.
The following speakers became eligible to participate in state-level competition April 24.
Section champions Collin Kirschner, humorous category; and Abby Moses, informative speaking.
Second-place winners at the JWP competition are: Duram Kelly, creative expression; Sadie Blace, discussion; and Molly Koester, extemporaneous reading.
Other Loyola team members who competed include:
Extemporaneous reading — Teya Waagner, fifth place; Rosie Sullivan, seventh place.
Great Speeches — Addy Fraze, fourth place; Cora Koester, sixth place.
Original oratory — Jackie Fraze, seventh place.
Prose — Rachel Kohlmeyer fourth place.
Storytelling — Kendra Schroeder, fourth place; Daniel Backman, 12th place.
Loyola's team placed first in a subsectional speech meet April 6.
State appointment
Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan recently announced the appointment of Robyn Block, of Good Thunder, to the Statewide Independent Living Council.
Block's term expires Jan. 1, 2024.
Commented
