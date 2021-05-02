Mankato East speech
Mankato East High School students placed at the MSHSL Class 2AA Speech Tournament April 23. This is the first time in four years East has sent students to the state competition.
Gavin Davis brought home fourth-place honors in the extemporaneous speaking category.
Eighth-place honors were awarded to Grace Guetschow in the drama category and Olivia Moeller in the storytelling category.
Mankato robotics teams
Two teams of Mankato area teens won the Minnesota VEX Robotics State Championship April 16-17.
Team 56003X The Phrogs and Team 662B Kepler partnered to win the tournament for which youths design and build robots to compete in a new challenge each year.
The Phrogs also won two additional honors. The team received the Excellence Award, which is the highest award presented to a team that exemplifies overall excellence. It also was named Robot Skills Champion, recognizing highest combined programming and driving skills.
The Phrogs members are Noah Peters, Ayden Brandel, Ben Arndt, Tess Herberg and Hayden Maxwell. They are students at West High School and competed in the contest as an independent team.
Team Kepler also was second-place Robot Skills Champion. Team members are Patrick Blanchette and Josh Gappa. They attend East High School but also compete independently.
Blue Earth County
Historical Society
The "We Are Water, MN": Water Storage Trailblazer Award 2021 winners recently were announced by Blue County Historical Society and its partners, Water Resources Center at Minnesota State University and Le Sueur River Watershed Network.
The Water Storage Trailblazer Award is an opportunity to honor, recognize and celebrate individuals, families, and community groups who have made a difference on their land or in their communities by storing more water on the landscape.
Award nominees play critical roles in improving area lakes and rivers by slowing the flow, filtering pollutants and improving the overall health of a watershed.
The contest began in November 2020 and ended in March 2021. The entries were judged by local community members.
• Water Storage Citizen Award winners are: Peter’s Family Farms, Nicollet County; Rich Enger, Watonwan County, David “Ozzie” Arndt, Waseca County, and Tony Thompson, Cottonwood County.
• Water Storage Partnership Award winners are: Blue Earth River Basin Alliance and Freeborn Soil Health Team.
• Water Storage Outreach Award winners are: Don and Becky Waskosky, Blue Earth County, and Crystal Waters Project, Blue Earth County.
Judges were Paul Davis with Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Brooke Hacker with the Department of Natural Resources, Randy Wood of Friends of Minneopa State Park and Bend in the River Photography Club, and Ted Suss with the Friends of Minnesota Valley and Izaak Walton League.
College media award
Ella Wiebusch, of St. Peter, earned honorable mention in Best News Story for "Merchant Resigns BVU Presidency" at the Iowa College Media Association's 2020 contest. The annual awards presentation took place virtually Feb. 18. Students submitted pieces they created through digital media programs including BVTV, The Tack, and KBVU.
Wiebusch graduated from Buena Vista University in 2020 with a bachelor's degree in digital media.
Oregon State
Oregon State University in Corvallis recently announced the names of students listed on its Winter Scholastic Honor Roll. Students earned 3.5 or higher grade-point averages to be on the honor roll.
Area residents receiving the honor are:
Emily Barnard, of Le Sueur; and Scanlon P. Friend, of Mankato.
Bemidji State University
Local residents were among students named to Bemidji State University's dean's list for the fall semester.
To be eligible for the list, students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a minimum of a 3.5 grade-point-average during the semester.
The area students are:
Blue Earth — Gabriella Coxworth.
Cleveland — Matthew Feddema.
Janesville — Breahna Slaughter.
Lafayette — Haylee Liebl.
Mankato — Chandler See, Caden Sweeten.
Montgomery — Jacquelynn Rothbauer, Paul Warner.
New Ulm — Alexandra Docherty, Alex Portner, Ace Wesselmann, Adabelle Wright.
North Mankato — Stephanie Carlson, Kyle Looft.
Sleepy Eye — Sean Salfer.
St. James — Emily Stevensen.
Waseca — Dawson Deutsch, Kendra Draeger, John Janssen, Oliver Youngberg.
Local students earned President's List honors from Bemidji State University at the conclusion of the Fall 2020 semester.
To be eligible for the honor, students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a 4.0 GPA during the semester.
Honorees from the area are:
St. Peter — Noah Faulstich, Wyatt Olson.
Waldorf — Rachel Collins.
Waseca — Ethan Wade.
U of M-Duluth
The University of Minnesota-Duluth has announced its dean's list for fall semester 2020. Students on the list have achieved grade-point averages of 3.5 or higher.
Area residents who received the academic honor include:
Delavan — Heidi A. Herrmann.
Eagle Lake — Nathan R. Kleist, Charlene A Pimentel, Jadyn C. Weckwerth, Kylie M. Weckwerth.
Janesville — Samantha J. VanRavenhorst.
Le Center — Meleah A. Schoenbauer,.
Le Sueur — Jennifer E. Arndt.
Mankato — Christiana Carpenter, Friday A. Gora, John A. Miller, Jacqueline E. Nelson, Garrett Rabenhorst, Dylan M. Rasmussen, Rachel G Ruschmeyer, Madelyn K. Schumacher, Olivia R. Wilson.
Montgomery — Ariana Krautkremer, Grace E. Lockhart, Lauren J. Miller, Isaiah J. Pichotta.
New Ulm — Emily E. Appel, Christina M. Jones, Matthew J. Messenger, Ethan T. Schoof, Madison M. Suess, Avery L. Wendinger, Bradley J. Wilfahrt.
Nicollet — Nathan E. Enter.
North Mankato — Corina L. Bey, Grace E. Ellingworth, Brianna J. Hoppe, Eaden A. Javens, Sunshine A. Langworthy, Claire I. Rehome, Kylie M. Rome.
Pemberton — Darrel R Brolsma.
St. James — Briar Q. Lenz.
St. Peter — Justin D. Clark, Bryce T. Edwards, Kate M. Hildebrandt, Alexia Hollerich, Mackenzie E. Kienholz.
Sleepy Eye — Megan D Sellner.
Waseca — Justin J. Azure, Misha S. Bomsta-Karmacharya, Jillian N. Grundhoffer.
Waterville — Riley J. Luebben.
Wells — Ethan J Hatch-Benson.
