Fuel Your School
Nicollet Public Schools recently was picked as one of 55 winners in Hy-Vee Inc.'s Fuel Your School Sweepstakes.
Throughout January, customers participated in the sweepstakes that provided monetary donations of up to $500 for schools within Hy-Vee's eight-state region.
Fiesta Speech Meet
Mankato East High School's Fiesta Speech Meet was Feb. 27.
The following East students placed at their school's event:
Gavin Davis — first place, varsity, extemporaneous speaking; Naomi DeRosier — first place, novice, drama; Grace Guestschow, third place, varsity, drama; Jackie Quach — third place, varsity, extemporaneous reading; Kalan Kenward, fourth place, varsity, humorous; Claire Burman, sixth place, varsity, extemporaneous reading.
The following Mankato West High School speakers placed at the meet:
Vincent Benzmiller — first place, discussion; Brennan Houlihan — third place, discussion; Hazel Tweten — third place, informative.
Texas Christian University
Mikayla Rudolf, of North Mankato, was named to the fall dean's list for Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas.
Students named to the list achieved grade-point averages of at least 3.6.
Concordia College
Concordia College in Moorhead announced the names of students placed on the dean's honor list for the first semester.
To qualify for this designation, students must carry a minimum of 12 semester credits and have grade-point averages of at least a 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.
Area residents on the list include:
Belle Plaine — Allison Hennes.
Blue Earth — Gunnar Fering.
Mankato — Grace Henry.
New Ulm — Abbey Frauenholtz.
St. Peter — Elijah Hunt, Xenia Loredo-Hollon.
Waseca — Autum Broughten.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.